Azalea Residences: Where it feels like your home in Baguio

BAGUIO, Philippines — In whatever time of year, for whatever occasion or just for vacation, Baguio has always been one of the best go-to places for Filipino families.

These much-awaited trips, however, get you carried away and later find yourselves inconvenienced by a few things midway, especially concerning accommodation.

For example, you discover too late that the entire family couldn’t fit in the room after all because the beds aren’t as big as you expected. Now there isn’t enough room for your kids to wiggle—because kids.

Others smack themselves on the forehead upon realizing that they’ve forgotten to factor in where the driver would be sleeping after hours and hours behind the wheel, and so suffer the headache of shelling out more to book an extra room.

In Azalea Residences, families can rest easy knowing there's enough room for everyone. Photo Release

Fret not! Nestled along Leonard Wood Loop is the cozy and luxurious Azalea Residences, where you’ll have no such dilemmas. Here, you get what you pay for and more.

Feels like home

This time around, Azalea Residences is introducing its Holiday Plan that offers only the best conveniences for you and yours.

In Azalea Residences' spacious rooms are multifunctional and come with the full amenities of a complete home. Photo Release

With their Holiday Plan, you get not just the most spacious rooms—they’re multifunctional and come with the full amenities of a complete home, including separate beds, living and dining areas, and a working kitchen for groups opting to prepare homemade meals for themselves.

Child-friendly rates, added perks

What’s more, kids—specifically 12- to 14-year-old tweeners and 15- to 17-year-old teens get to stay for free and at half the price, respectively, all without hidden charges nor imposing fees.

Also inclusive in the promo are Holiday Boosters such 10 a.m. early check-in, late check-out at 3 p.m., as well as complimentary use of the Driver’s Dormitory.

In Azalea Residences has perks like an extra bed for a guest. You might even get a free room upgrade to premium. Photo Release

Worried about having to book an extra room? Not here! An extra guest is, of course, provided an extra bed. You might even get a free room upgrade to premium!

Your needs messengered

Tired from touring the Pine City? Warm bed too cozy to get out and shop? Stay put and relax. In Azalea Residences, you can shop for Baguio goods, wares, and eats in the comfort of your room and have them delivered right to your door.

There's a working kitchen for groups opting to prepare homemade meals for themselves. Photo Release

Azalea Residences Baguio lets you rest easy as you experience everything the city has to offer. At the end of the day, you’ll always have the best service and a place in the mountains to come home to. And if you book direct, you get even better deals and value for your coin.

For more information, call the Manila reservations number at (632) 484-0080, (632) 484 0081, (0917) 861 1641, or (0919) 994 4140. Email reservations@azalea.com or visit their website at http://www.azaleabaguio.com.