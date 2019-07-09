Dimples Romana now Tourism ambassador, thanks to #OhDani memes

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana has joined a program of Department of Tourism (DOT) promoting tourist destinations around the country.

Dimples became an instant meme with her character as Daniela Mondragon of the hit afternoon teleserye “Kadenang Ginto.”

As tourism advocate, Dimples’ meme can be seen travelling around the Philippines with her iconic red dress and matching luggage.

In a Facebook post, the DOT posted photos of Dimples paying a visit to Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

“Actress Dimples Romana a.k.a. Daniella surprises Tourism Chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat with a visit. Ms. Romana earlier says she wants to be part of the fun! An art-enthusiast and a self-confessed museum-lover herself, Dimples adds that she is excited to collaborate with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to help promote our lesser-known destinations, museums and heritage sites, and advocate for sustainable tourism,” the Tourism department wrote.

According to ABS-CBN News, Dimples will serve as a volunteer advocate for the country’s tourism efforts.

“Kadenang Ginto” opens its newest chapter, promising more high-stakes showdowns between the clashing Mondragons as Richard Yap will play Leon, the new character in the series.

Since the show started airing in October 2018, “Kadenang Ginto” has kept viewers glued to their TV screens every afternoon, hitting an all-time high national TV rating of 27.3 percent, according to Kantar Media, a feat for an afternoon series.

The show also helped launched into stardom teen idols Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes, who are now known as The Gold Squad.

