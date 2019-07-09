MOTHER'S DAY
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Some of the Daniela Mondragon memes Dimples shared on her Instagram account
Instagram/Dimples Romana
Dimples Romana now Tourism ambassador, thanks to #OhDani memes
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2019 - 11:11am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana has joined a program of Department of Tourism (DOT) promoting tourist destinations around the country. 

Dimples became an instant meme with her character as Daniela Mondragon of the hit afternoon teleserye “Kadenang Ginto.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yesterday God made way for a lovely surprise as I got to meet one of my woman pegs and the beautiful and kind lady leading our Department of Tourism. Ever since the memes came out and the local tourism sites and our dear Kapamilyas tagged me the #OhDani meme edited on beautiful provinces around the Philippines I’ve been meaning to do courtesy ?? Super volunteer kasi kami ni @beauty_gonzalez on TV hehe and I wanted to tell her that in person, nagkataon I was in the area and thankfully I got to say hi to her and meet her Kahit sandali lang. Next na balik Sec, there will be two dragons and a lion na sa Office po ninyo. Fangirl ako. I wanted to let her know that I would like to volunteer as a tourism advocate even after the meme (yes ako po nag volunteer??) ?? Salamat Sec. @bernsrp for being so gracious ?? We, as Filipinos are all tourism advocates. Each time we share on social media our experiences when we travel and where we travel. We inspire others to do the same ?? Ang Sarap makitang tinatangkilik natin ang sariling atin ??Salamat everyone for reminding me just how blessed we are as a country for having the best people, warm and hospitable and funny and because of all the tagged photos you sent me, nakita ko na ang Dami pa nating pwedeng ma explore na lugar sa Pilipinas. Mabuhay ka Pilipinas ?? you make me proud to be a Filipino ?? P.s. this is me and Sec Berna doing the Daniela signature stare ?????? Nung Wala pang Alonzo my family and I would travel and use the #bcdtravels ?? Ang Sarap balikbalikan ??

A post shared by Dimples Romana (@dimplesromana) on

As tourism advocate, Dimples’ meme can be seen travelling around the Philippines with her iconic red dress and matching luggage.

In a Facebook post, the DOT posted photos of Dimples paying a visit to Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. 

“Actress Dimples Romana a.k.a. Daniella surprises Tourism Chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat with a visit. Ms. Romana earlier says she wants to be part of the fun! An art-enthusiast and a self-confessed museum-lover herself, Dimples adds that she is excited to collaborate with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to help promote our lesser-known destinations, museums and heritage sites, and advocate for sustainable tourism,” the Tourism department wrote. 

According to ABS-CBN News, Dimples will serve as a volunteer advocate for the country’s tourism efforts.

“Kadenang Ginto” opens its newest chapter, promising more high-stakes showdowns between the clashing Mondragons as Richard Yap will play Leon, the new character in the series. 

Since the show started airing in October 2018, “Kadenang Ginto” has kept viewers glued to their TV screens every afternoon, hitting an all-time high national TV rating of 27.3 percent, according to Kantar Media, a feat for an afternoon series.

The show also helped launched into stardom teen idols Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes, who are now known as The Gold Squad.

RELATED: WATCH: Dimples Romana reacts to ‘Kadenang Ginto’ memes, #DaHec love team with Joko Diaz
 

DIMPLES ROMANA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
Amen to Armenia
By Christine S. Dayrit | 2 days ago
Traveling gives us a whole new perspective of what really is. The magical beauty of a place suddenly comes alive before our...
Travel and Tourism
4 days ago
P25-B Boracay action plan hailed
By Catherine Talavera | 4 days ago
The Department of Tourism (DOT) is lauding the approval of the P25-billion Boracay Action Plan (BAP) as it would help sustain...
Travel and Tourism
4 days ago
Dive fest showcases Camiguin’s marine life
By Gerry Lee Gorit | 4 days ago
To preserve its flourishing marine flora and fauna, the provincial government of Camiguin has urged divers and tourists to...
Travel and Tourism
6 days ago
Shopping in Singapore: 3 must-visit places
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 days ago
Here are three places you may want to visit to "Experience Singapore" during its great shopping sale.
Travel and Tourism
9 days ago
Allariz and the undiscovered wonders of Galicia, Spain
By Jessica Zafra | 9 days ago
I travel for the stories, and Galicia in the northwest of Spain is a treasure trove of them.
Travel and Tourism
9 days ago
Three ships on the Danube fly Filipino travel agency’s flag
By Tanya T. Lara | 9 days ago
It’s quite a sight standing on the banks of the Danube River and seeing all these ships docked near famous landmar...
Travel and Tourism
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with