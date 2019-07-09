Dimples Romana now Tourism ambassador, thanks to #OhDani memes

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana has joined a program of Department of Tourism (DOT) promoting tourist destinations around the country.
Dimples became an instant meme with her character as Daniela Mondragon of the hit afternoon teleserye “Kadenang Ginto.”
Yesterday God made way for a lovely surprise as I got to meet one of my woman pegs and the beautiful and kind lady leading our Department of Tourism. Ever since the memes came out and the local tourism sites and our dear Kapamilyas tagged me the #OhDani meme edited on beautiful provinces around the Philippines I’ve been meaning to do courtesy ?? Super volunteer kasi kami ni @beauty_gonzalez on TV hehe and I wanted to tell her that in person, nagkataon I was in the area and thankfully I got to say hi to her and meet her Kahit sandali lang. Next na balik Sec, there will be two dragons and a lion na sa Office po ninyo. Fangirl ako. I wanted to let her know that I would like to volunteer as a tourism advocate even after the meme (yes ako po nag volunteer??) ?? Salamat Sec. @bernsrp for being so gracious ?? We, as Filipinos are all tourism advocates. Each time we share on social media our experiences when we travel and where we travel. We inspire others to do the same ?? Ang Sarap makitang tinatangkilik natin ang sariling atin ??Salamat everyone for reminding me just how blessed we are as a country for having the best people, warm and hospitable and funny and because of all the tagged photos you sent me, nakita ko na ang Dami pa nating pwedeng ma explore na lugar sa Pilipinas. Mabuhay ka Pilipinas ?? you make me proud to be a Filipino ?? P.s. this is me and Sec Berna doing the Daniela signature stare ?????? Nung Wala pang Alonzo my family and I would travel and use the #bcdtravels ?? Ang Sarap balikbalikan ??
As tourism advocate, Dimples’ meme can be seen travelling around the Philippines with her iconic red dress and matching luggage.
In a Facebook post, the DOT posted photos of Dimples paying a visit to Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.
“Actress Dimples Romana a.k.a. Daniella surprises Tourism Chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat with a visit. Ms. Romana earlier says she wants to be part of the fun! An art-enthusiast and a self-confessed museum-lover herself, Dimples adds that she is excited to collaborate with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to help promote our lesser-known destinations, museums and heritage sites, and advocate for sustainable tourism,” the Tourism department wrote.
According to ABS-CBN News, Dimples will serve as a volunteer advocate for the country’s tourism efforts.
“Kadenang Ginto” opens its newest chapter, promising more high-stakes showdowns between the clashing Mondragons as Richard Yap will play Leon, the new character in the series.
Since the show started airing in October 2018, “Kadenang Ginto” has kept viewers glued to their TV screens every afternoon, hitting an all-time high national TV rating of 27.3 percent, according to Kantar Media, a feat for an afternoon series.
The show also helped launched into stardom teen idols Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes, who are now known as The Gold Squad.
