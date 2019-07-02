MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Dimples Romana reacts to ‘Kadenang Ginto’ memes, #DaHec love team with Joko Diaz
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 11:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana has spoken up about the trending memes people are making about her on social media and about her supposed love team with Joko Diaz in the hit afternoon teleserye “Kadenang Ginto.”

In an interview with the media during the recent launch of her Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner endorsement, Dimples said she is happy that her love team with Joko in the teleserye is always trending online.

“Nakakaloka ‘yung love team talaga, tawang-tawa ko! Super trending at saka alam niyo sa amin galing ‘yung hashtag na DaHec parang may dahak. Kasi ang cute! Ang sabi ko, ano gusto niyo ba kasi Daniela-Hector o hashtag DaHec lang?” Dimples said.  

Dimples clarified that she is not offended when people are using her photos on memes. In fact, she is flattered because people are taking time to create those memes.

 

“Nakakatawa because ‘di ba now ang gauge natin is when your 'memeable' like when you have memes and stuff? Buti na lang I'm not pikon. I would see my face on Facebook with my eyes, the ugliest faces talaga,” Dimples said.

The actress assured that she feels secure about her looks, so memes would not hurt her feelings.

“I'm thinking, buti na lang secure na ako sa a person kasi isipin mo nalang kung very conscious ka on how you look and how people perceived of you then you will mind these things like it would hurt you and you will feel offended, but I don't at all. I feel so flattered and so humbled that people are actually taking the time about all this memes and fun videos of DaHec,” she said.  

“I was like 'wow, grabe may time sila.' To be given that time and attention is so flattering for an actress like me that means tumatawid ‘yung character ko sa kanila!”

ABS-CBN's "Kadenang Ginto" continues to reign its afternoon timeslot, with a 24.6 percent audience share according to latest data by third-party analytics firm Kantar Media. — Videos by Deni Bernardo

Related: Dimples Romana on Andrea Brillantes

DIMPLES ROMANA JOKO DIAZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angel Locsin gets engaged, Kris Aquino wants to be godmother
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Wedding bells will be ringing soon as Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is now officially engaged to boyfriend Neil Arce.&n...
Entertainment
In Photos: John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen Adarna celebrate son’s first birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz and partner Ellen Adarna recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Elias...
Entertainment
They’ve met; will they match?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It couldn’t be the so-called seven-year-itch that triggered the break-up of Derek Ramsay and the model Joanne Villablanca...
Entertainment
Matteo Guidicelli graduates at top of military leadership class, Sarah Geronimo serenades boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Sarah became a VIP guest at Matteo's graduation.
Entertainment
Will Marian Rivera star opposite Dingdong Dantes in ‘Descendants of the Sun’?
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
GMA star Marian Rivera is flattered that fans of “The Descendants of the Sun” have been clamoring for her to be...
Entertainment
Latest
A few seconds ago
David Licauco to continue underwear modeling amid conservative Chinese roots 
By Jan Milo Severo | A few seconds ago
He recalled being in a modeling gig where his mother was in attendance and he was surprised that he was asked to wear only underwear....
Entertainment
12 hours ago
The story behind the letter
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
In the obit for Dr. Raul G. Fores (who died on June 20 at 88) published in The STAR the other day, he was described as “a...
Entertainment
12 hours ago
Ryza reveals more about herself
By Boy Abunda | 12 hours ago
It’s been a year since Ryza Cenon became a Kapamilya with her remarkable performance as Aubrey in FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano...
Entertainment
12 hours ago
A weekend of good food and good music
By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Good food and good music make a very good weekend experience. Solaire’s Waterside is the venue for it. It is called...
Entertainment
1 day ago
New hits from Madonna, Swift and Sheeran
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
The year 2019 is halfway over and during such times, it is customary to find the big guns in the music business in the U.S....
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with