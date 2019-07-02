WATCH: Dimples Romana reacts to ‘Kadenang Ginto’ memes, #DaHec love team with Joko Diaz

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana has spoken up about the trending memes people are making about her on social media and about her supposed love team with Joko Diaz in the hit afternoon teleserye “Kadenang Ginto.”

In an interview with the media during the recent launch of her Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner endorsement, Dimples said she is happy that her love team with Joko in the teleserye is always trending online.

“Nakakaloka ‘yung love team talaga, tawang-tawa ko! Super trending at saka alam niyo sa amin galing ‘yung hashtag na DaHec parang may dahak. Kasi ang cute! Ang sabi ko, ano gusto niyo ba kasi Daniela-Hector o hashtag DaHec lang?” Dimples said.

Dimples clarified that she is not offended when people are using her photos on memes. In fact, she is flattered because people are taking time to create those memes.

“Nakakatawa because ‘di ba now ang gauge natin is when your 'memeable' like when you have memes and stuff? Buti na lang I'm not pikon. I would see my face on Facebook with my eyes, the ugliest faces talaga,” Dimples said.

The actress assured that she feels secure about her looks, so memes would not hurt her feelings.

“I'm thinking, buti na lang secure na ako sa a person kasi isipin mo nalang kung very conscious ka on how you look and how people perceived of you then you will mind these things like it would hurt you and you will feel offended, but I don't at all. I feel so flattered and so humbled that people are actually taking the time about all this memes and fun videos of DaHec,” she said.

“I was like 'wow, grabe may time sila.' To be given that time and attention is so flattering for an actress like me that means tumatawid ‘yung character ko sa kanila!”

ABS-CBN's "Kadenang Ginto" continues to reign its afternoon timeslot, with a 24.6 percent audience share according to latest data by third-party analytics firm Kantar Media. — Videos by Deni Bernardo

Related: Dimples Romana on Andrea Brillantes