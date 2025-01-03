All in the card: Financial fitness, health perks to gift oneself this New Year

MANILA, Philippines — In today’s digital world, owning a card that enables cashless transactions is becoming the norm.

For many, it has become the preferred way to carry money, make purchases, or settle bills, leading to a growing range of perks and features being offered by companies and brands.

There have been collaborations between banks and brands aimed at making transactions easier and educating users on how to be wiser with their money.

Better personal finance

Personal finance can be overwhelming, especially with mounting bills and, for a fortunate few, earning six-digit monthly salaries.

For the latter, temptations may abound, while budgeting remains the main challenge for most.

To address this, BPI has launched NEXT by BPI Preferred as a solution for its patrons.

The bank is offering financial coaching services to members aged 21 to 45 who have at least P100,000 in savings or investments with the bank.

Eligible members will receive personalized financial coaching and gain access to a budgeting app that tracks spending, saving, and investing habits. These tools are designed to help users manage their money wisely and effectively.

Card for wellness

Health is wealth, and it is noted with the launch of the one-of-a-kind credit card that emphasizes overall wellbeing.

Pharmacy chain Mercury Drug signed a partnership with Union Bank for their own credit card that comes with perks and benefits.

These include 5x rewards points on all health and wellness-related purchases, which includes medicines, vitamins, supplements, fitness gear, or gym memberships and medical services.

The Mercury DrugxUnionBank card also offers no annual fees for life. Cardholders also benefit from free annual physical exams and ambulance services every year.

Cashback everywhere

If shopping is a favorite habit, then the LandersxMaya Cashback Everywhere Credit Card is an option.

The collaborative credit card has no annual fees and lets cardholders earn up to P200,000 in cashback annually, redeemable at all Landers stores. Cardholders can enjoy up to 5% cashback at Landers Superstore, 2% on dining, and 1% on nearly everything else.

Since it is a partnership with online bank Maya, transactions with the card is made easy with cardholders being able to track their cashback earnings and redeem vouchers through the Maya app.

It also offers holders to set their limits and choose their billing date within the app. Unlike traditional banking, changing of PINs and dealing with foreign transactions do not need bank calls or visits. It’s all within the app.

The card made application easy with approved cardholders easily being able to get access to their virtual cards in the app. Activation is also easy with just a tap on the app.

