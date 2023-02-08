^

The Budgetarian

Seize every opportunity, Ox, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 9:56am
Seize every opportunity, Ox, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau
So, now that it is the Year of the Water Rabbit, it is expected to be a good year for the Ox. But things are not just going to drop onto the lap of the Ox; he has to work hard and seize every opportunity to succeed this year.
Image by Radfotosonn via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Among the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, the Ox (being the second) and the Rabbit (being the fourth) help each other.

So, now that it is the Year of the Water Rabbit, it is expected to be a good year for the Ox. But things are not just going to drop onto the lap of the Ox; he has to work hard and seize every opportunity to succeed this year.

In a recent 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, feng shui master Joseph Chau provides more details on the fortune of the Ox in the Year of the Water Rabbit.

Ox (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

  • Luck for the Ox is weak in the Year of the Rabbit because there are no lucky stars in sight.
  • Only one Salvation star shines brightly.
  • The Ox has to be mentally prepared for the tough challenges ahead. He has to depend on his own skills and abilities and take things seriously to make things happen.
  • Money luck is moderate. The Ox will continue to receive stable income this year.
  • Businessmen (and women!) will have to try to develop rare products. When  it happens, the new products are likely to hit the market trend and turn out pretty good rewards.
  • Pay special attention to contract signing.
  • Health condition is not good. Best to keep away from sharp objects.
  • Love life is not smooth sailing and shows no progress. You and your partner have to reach mutual understanding to avoid miscommunication.

RELATED: Best time for Rats to get married, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

CHINESE FENG SHUI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
How to help yourself deal with inflation: Learnings from IFE's investment briefing
5 hours ago

How to help yourself deal with inflation: Learnings from IFE's investment briefing

By Rose Fres Fausto | 5 hours ago
So how do we deal with inflation on a personal basis? 
The Budgetarian
fbtw
How to teach your children to save money
4 days ago

How to teach your children to save money

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
It is never too early to teach your children how to save money. It is, after all, a virtue that is built over time.
The Budgetarian
fbtw
The Monkey is lucky in love and work this year, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau
6 days ago

The Monkey is lucky in love and work this year, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 days ago
The Monkey is witty, intelligent, charming, and smart, but at the same time it is naughty, mischievous, clever sometimes to...
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Filipino fan saves P50,000 with K-pop bias challenge
11 days ago

Filipino fan saves P50,000 with K-pop bias challenge

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
A Filipino fan managed to save up to more than P50,000 just by dropping P100 and P50 every time his favorite K-pop stars a.k.a...
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Born in the Year of the Dragon? Master Joseph Chau says you're lucky in money this year
12 days ago

Born in the Year of the Dragon? Master Joseph Chau says you're lucky in money this year

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 12 days ago
Every animal sign has its friends, likewise its enemies. Perhaps the Rabbit and the Dragon are not intended to be the best...
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Managing risks and expectations when investing
12 days ago

Managing risks and expectations when investing

12 days ago
Here are some reminders on how to manage our investments – and ourselves – amid volatility:
The Budgetarian
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with