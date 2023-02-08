Seize every opportunity, Ox, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

So, now that it is the Year of the Water Rabbit, it is expected to be a good year for the Ox. But things are not just going to drop onto the lap of the Ox; he has to work hard and seize every opportunity to succeed this year.

MANILA, Philippines — Among the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, the Ox (being the second) and the Rabbit (being the fourth) help each other.

In a recent 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, feng shui master Joseph Chau provides more details on the fortune of the Ox in the Year of the Water Rabbit.

Ox (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luck for the Ox is weak in the Year of the Rabbit because there are no lucky stars in sight.

Only one Salvation star shines brightly.

The Ox has to be mentally prepared for the tough challenges ahead. He has to depend on his own skills and abilities and take things seriously to make things happen.

Money luck is moderate. The Ox will continue to receive stable income this year.

Businessmen (and women!) will have to try to develop rare products. When it happens, the new products are likely to hit the market trend and turn out pretty good rewards.

Pay special attention to contract signing.

Health condition is not good. Best to keep away from sharp objects.

Love life is not smooth sailing and shows no progress. You and your partner have to reach mutual understanding to avoid miscommunication.

