Best time for Rats to get married, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 10:57am
Best time for Rats to get married, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau
Stock image shows a man holding a woman wearing a white wedding dress
Pexels / Jeremy Wong

MANILA, Philippines — The Rat and the Rabbit easily clash. They are the worst pair when it comes to compatibility. They lack tolerance for each other’s antics and cannot sustain a relationship. But will this be true in the Rat’s fortune this Year of the Water Rabbit?

In a recent 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, feng shui master Joseph Chau says that despite the fact that the Rat and the Rabbit will “share” an unhealthy relationship this year, the Rat is not doomed for the next 12 months.

Here’s what’s in store for the Rat this year:

Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

  • Three lucky stars will be shining brightly for the Rat this Year of the Water Rabbit. This means a great improvement in luck from the previous year’s.
  • All your wishes will come true, and this year will be a good opportunity for you to identify your ambitions and seek success.
  • Money luck is flourishing. There will be an abundance in business income.
  • Take care, though, and make sure that you refuse joint business ventures with friends in any speculative investments. This way, you prevent gaining money at the risk of losing friends.
  • Pay special attention to interpersonal relationships with others.
  • Your health condition will be good and much improved, but beware of digestive and stomach problems, diabetes and high cholesterol. Keep these in check and you will be alright.
  • Your love relationship is blooming, and the wedding star is active. So it would be a good time to get married.

