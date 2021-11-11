



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
The Budgetarian

                        
GCredit on GCash: How it's useful and when it's a bad idea

                        

                        
Christine Joyce Paras - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 4:17pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
GCredit on GCash: How it's useful and when it's a bad idea
GCredit is useful for major and minor purchases and accessibility in paying our bills and dues. But like like any credit service, obligations must be met to avoid paying larger interests.
Philstar.com artwork

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — While you use your GCash app, you may have encountered GCredit as among the many options the e-wallet offers. The service, powered by CIMB Bank, can be used to pay for bills even with zero GCash balance.



GCredit can be used for paying almost anything, such as utility bills, online payments or QR payments, for those time when you're just a bit short of cash.

   
   


GCredit requirements and other things you need to know



GCredit provides a base of P10,000 credit line and is only available for fully verified users with high GScores. GScore is the user's overall "trust score" from using GCash—depending on how a user buys, pays bills, invests, saves and uses other GCash features.



The difference with GCredit as an utang or loan option is that interests are prorated. That is, if you pay your dues early, the lower interest the credit will generate.



GCredit users must be at least 21 years old, a Philippine citizen, a fully verified GCash user, and must meet eligible credit requirements, according to the CIMB disclosure sheet.



It is good practice to update contact information whenever your personal details change.



GCredit risks or what you should watch out for



Users are required to pay the balance mentioned in their statement presented on a monthly basis, 15 days before or on the due date.



Pay a day to 30 days late and you will be charged a penalty of P200. If the payment is made much later, the following are the corresponding penalties:



    
	
  • 31-60 days – P300
    • 
	
  • 61-90 days – P400
    • 
	
  • 90+ days – P600
    • 




Failure to pay and fulfill obligations presented by CIMB Bank will result in the cancelation of the user's credit facility and the bank will demand through a seven-day notice the payment for the full amount owed by the user.



Unlike other banks, CIMB Bank Philippines—which is regulated by the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas—does not require collateral or a guarantor.



Similar to any other banking facility, GCredit opens up the risk that users' loan transactions lead to larger debt due to fees. This happens when, as a GCredit user, you are unable to manage your finances properly.



So if you think you cannot fulfill the obligations and pay part of the loan on time, do think twice about purchasing or paying on credit.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      EWALLET
                                                      GCASH
                                                      GCREDIT BY GCASH
                                                      LOAN APPS IN THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 GCredit on GCash: How it's useful and when it's a bad idea
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
GCredit on GCash: How it's useful and when it's a bad idea


                              

                                                                  By Christine Joyce Paras |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
While you use your GCash app, you may have encountered GCredit as among the many options the e-wallet offers. The service,...

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What is something really expensive you spent on that made you feel on top of the world?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
What is something really expensive you spent on that made you feel on top of the world?


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“What is something really expensive, a lot more than your usual gastos, that you spent your hard-earned money on that...

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meet the 'finfluencers': TikTok's investment gurus
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Meet the 'finfluencers': TikTok's investment gurus


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Trying to figure out how the stock markets work? These days you're as likely to turn to a social media influencer for advice...

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Transition from Kuripot to FQripot
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Transition from Kuripot to FQripot


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
“Kuripot ka ba?” 

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Digital banks have no bank branches. How secure are they?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Digital banks have no bank branches. How secure are they?


                              

                                                                  By Halee Andrea Alcaraz,Halee Andrea Alcaraz,Halee Andrea Alcaraz |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
With the new normal, people are now using digital banks instead of withdrawing and paying with cash in brick and mortar establishments....

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teaching kids how money works
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Teaching kids how money works


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
Earlier this month, I received an interesting message from a mom with a high FQ kid.

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with