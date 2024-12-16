Proudly Pinoy brand with international flair opens in Shangri-La Plaza

MANILA, Philippines — Patton is unstoppable.

After the lifestyle label set up a pop-up store in Shangri-La Plaza, it opened a permanent space in the upscale mall. It’s at the Mid Level of East Wing.

The Mandaluyong Ciy store comes after the proudly Filipino brand with an international flair established its presence in Power Plant Mall and Greenbelt 5 in Makati; SM Aura and W Tower in Taguig; and TriNoMa in Quezon City.

Born in the tumultuous year of 2020, the brand has since been a staple, and stable presence, in every discerning fashionista’s wardrobe. The name comes from the creative force behind the brand, Patty Ang, the daughter of CATS Motors Inc. owner Felix Ang. It is also a homonym for “pattern.”

A rising designer who is modelesque herself, Patty’s namesake atelier has dressed up Pia Wurtzbach, Elisse Joson, Jasmine Cutis-Smith and Lovi Poe.

“The new store is a physical embodiment of the brand’s aesthetic. Its clean, bright interior, punctuated by tactile elements, immerses customers in its lifestyle from the moment they step inside,” states its company profile.

The collection adheres to a vision, which showcases a modern twist on classic pieces such as jumpsuits, dresses, and must-have basics like hoodie sets, tops, and bottoms.

Greeting potential guests is the otherworldly beauty that is actress-model-activist-author Emily Ratajkowski, whose huge images are displayed all over the store as its brand ambassadress.

In photographs shot by Tom Newton, Emily is seen wearing the brand’s outstanding pieces, which are pared down from her provocative looks at the Met Gala, on the runways or at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Emily, 33, is seen wearing Poplin Overalls (P9,895.00) and Sports Bodysuit (P3,450.00), a Cross Wrap Mono (P6,250.00), and a Hoodie Uni (P5,550.00).

The brand believes in consciously investing in quality essentials over short-lived and trendy pieces. The collection and the suggested directives are One and Done (“Invest in pieces you’ll be relying on all-year round.”); Utility (“Function meets fashion. Featuring durable and water resistant material that’s highly adaptable and suitable to these changing times.”); and Cotton Comfort Wear (“Pieces made to easily mix and match with anything in your wardrobe.”)

Believing that fashion is for everyone, the brand proudly caters to individuals of all genders, sizes, and ages with a focus on comfort, practicality, efficiency and inclusivity. The brand carries gender-neutral pieces, with inclusive sizing from XS to XXL.

“The uncomplicated ready-to-wear pieces help simplify one’s day without compromising style. When one can easily create outfits, they have more time to focus on other important tasks,” explains its brand philosophy.