SM celebrates Spongebob's 25th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls celebrates the 25th anniversary of Spongebob by inviting his fans to an Instagram-worthy setup of Bikini Bottom.

Until October 6, SM Megamall will be hosting “Like A Sponge,” a celebration of Spongebob’s 25th Anniversary in Mega Fashion Hall. The celebration promises lots of activities for the beloved character's fans.

In the Mega Fashion Hall, which has been transformed into Bikini Bottom, floating Spongebob and Patrick inflatables will welcome fans, who can also drop by to Spongebob and his friends’ makeshift houses.

Mr. Krabs will be waiting for his customers at the Krusty Krab! Give him a hand just like Spongebob would with a Krabby Patty Catching Game sponsored by Cignal.

Surround yourself with bubbles that won’t disappear at the Underwater Themed Ball Pit. Kids can play and swim in this bubbly paradise, as long as their parents or guardians remember to download the SM Malls Online App and swipe the coupon for access.

Of course, nothing beats meeting the fun-loving Goofy Goober duo themselves. Fans can meet Spongebob and Patrick every 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

RELATED: WATCH: Philippines' 'biggest amusement park' Fantasy World opens