Supermarket chain launches ‘Super Crazy Sale,’ ‘Piso Sale;’ to raffle off Porsche for 8th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — A leading membership shopping store is pulling out all the stops for its 8th anniversary this June, touted as the biggest and most spectacular celebration in its history.

For members, Landers Superstore's offers include membership upgrades, discounts, and P20 million worth of giveaways.

Since its launch in 2016, the brand has been making waves in the retail scene for offering topnotch brands and quality products from all over the world as well as for pioneering innovative membership perks like discounted fuel and LPG, free haircuts, and low-priced medicine.

The brand continues to solidify its position as one of the leading retailers in the country today with 12 stores in key locations nationwide and 3 more opening soon. Adding to this success is the company’s recent recognition as Retailer of the Year for Asia, Australia and New Zealand at the 2024 Vertex Awards.

As a way to thank its customers, this year’s anniversary aims to treat its 1.9 million members. In a landmark first for the store chain, this year’s anniversary’s main highlight will be the Shop & Win Anniversary Raffle, where members can get the chance to win a brand new Porsche 911 Carrera S and a brand-new top-of-the-line Kia Sonet. Eight minor prizes will also be up for grabs every month starting July 15, in keeping with the 8th anniversary theme.

Members will earn one raffle entry for every accumulated purchase of P4,000 at any Landers store or at www.landers.ph. One hundred lucky members will be selected every 15th of the month to compete for the final grand draw. The raffle will run from June 8 to December 31, 2024. Monthly draws will be held every 15th of the month while the grand draw for the Porsche 911 Carrera S will be on January 20, 2025.

The 8th anniversary celebration will not be complete without Super Crazy Sale, offering the brand’s biggest and most extensive selection of 50% Off and Buy 1 Get 1 deals in-store and at www.landers.ph. Piso Sale will also be back to delight members with daily drops of premium items for only P1 each.

As part of its anniversary surprise, the chain has teamed up with leading digital bank Maya. The new Cashback Everywhere Membership Card is a membership and credit card in one that provides instant cashback rewards with every swipe while still enjoying complete access to all of the chain’s membership perks. Members will be given the exclusive opportunity to sign up early for this upgraded membership at 50% off or P350 on instead of the regular fee of P700 from June 1 to 30, 2024. Interested applicants or members just need to visit the membership counter at any of the chain’s stores or visit the chain’s website.