Christmas 2023, New Year 2024 happenings in Manila malls

MANILA, Philippines — Whether for last-minute shopping or reunion with family and friends, here are some of the fun stuff to expect from your friendly neighborhood Metro Manila mall this Christmas and New Year:

Alabang Town Center brings back Magic of The Christmas Emporium

Join in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year at Alabang Town Center, where The Christmas Emporium returns with delightful surprises for all Townies and and out-of-towners.

Once again, immerse yourself in the wonder of a larger-than-life Orrery tower, now even more magical. Visit the tower at the Town Plaza and meet Santa to share your most ardent wishes with him.

Step into the Orrery and look up at the grand dome for an astonishing display of constellations. Light shows are scheduled at 5 minutes to the hour of 6, 7, and 8 p.m. With Santa making an appearance, followed by a spectacular fireworks display befitting the festive Christmas season! Santa will be available for a 30-minute meet and greet with the kids. Let's hope everyone has been nice and not naughty!

To access the Orrery tower, present a single receipt of P500 to claim an entry stub. For a single receipt worth P1001, you can receive a maximum of two stubs.

For the Santa Meet and Greet, redeem one Meet & Greet wristband with a minimum of P1500 worth of single or accumulated receipts from any ATC establishment (excluding bills payment, telecom, and bazaar kiosks). For a single receipt worth P3001, you can receive a maximum of two wristbands. For both activities, only children aged 13 years and below can be accompanied by one adult.

All the excitement is until January 1, 2024. Head on to Alabang Town Center to start your Christmas shopping and enjoy a most magical Christmas display at the Alabang Town Center Christmas Emporium.

Share the holiday chill with these vegan slides

Embrace the season of love, togetherness, and gift-giving–a time eagerly anticipated by families and friends to come together and celebrate in merriment. Spread the joy and holiday chill with a pair of Freedom Moses vegan, genderless slides from its vibrant Holiday 2023 collection.

Whether in search of a stylish addition to casual holiday fits or the best gift for a loved one who is into laid-back styles, Freedom Moses offers a wide range of colorways and designs that perfectly match the festive vibes.

Choose from the colorful, trippy designs of Flow and Gaia to the feel-good styles of Smile and Aloha. Explore the geometric prints of Rio, animal prints of Felina, and eye-popping patterns of Ziggy, Camo, Wild, and Penny Lane. For classic neutrals or simple shades, consider options from the brand’s core collection including Bali, Isla, Moon, Terra, Goldie, and Twilight, among many more.

Through these exciting choices, not only one can find a pair that resonates with any personality and style preference but also brings a sense of joy to the wearer. Additionally, the slides are known for their comfort, lightweight feel, and long-lasting milk and honey scent. Share the gift of chill in this season of holiday gatherings and leisurely trips. Shop for Freedom Moses in its standalone store in TriNoma; The Playground in TriNoma, Shangri-La Plaza, and Robinsons Magnolia; and Rustan’s Alabang Town Center, Makati, Shangri-La Plaza, and Cebu. Available also at The SM Stores: SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Cubao, SM Sto. Tomas. Visit www.freedomoses.com.ph for the full list of stores or to order online.

Shop everything you need in Robinsons Department Store

It's the most wonderful time of the year again, and Robinsons Department Store plans to make it more exciting with special offerings for you and your loved ones.

With Christmas just a few weeks away, you're probably already ticking off items in your gift lists. Head over to Robinsons Department Store branches nationwide to find exclusive promotions that will make your holiday shopping more affordable! Find a wide variety of products for men, women, kids and more in Robinsons Department Store's holiday collection.

With the holiday rush comes traffic jams and long lines at the counter. What if we tell you that you don't have to endure that for your holiday shopping? Buy presents for yourself and your loved ones from the comfort of your home through Robinsons online marketplaces GoCart, LazMall, and Shopee Mall.

While you're treating yourself or buying presents for friends and family, Robinsons Department Store will make your holiday shopping more exciting with up to 50% off on select items.

Through the Shop and Fly Promo, you can earn a raffle entry and get a chance to win Cebu Pacific flight tickets to select international and domestic destinations or win P5,000 GoRewards points. Shoppers just have to meet the minimum spend of P3,500 to qualify. Don't miss this chance to upgrade your Christmas present from a simple item, to a memorable vacation.

Credit Card holders also have additional offers to look out for, like flexible payment terms through Shop Now, Pay Later at 0% interest. Shoppers with a P3000 single-receipt purchase will be eligible to a 3-month installment plan, while those with a P5000 single-receipt purchase will be eligible to a 6-month installment plan.

Unwrap the holidays with SSI Group, Mastercard

The SSI Group, the country’s leading specialty retailer company, and Mastercard, one of the largest payment-processing corporations worldwide, are set to transform everyone’s festive shopping spree into a chance to win big. From now to January 31, 2024, shoppers are in for a treat with a raffle promotion that promises exciting prizes and unforgettable experiences.

For every P5,000 single-receipt spend at participating SSI Group brands entitles the customer to one raffle entry. The list of participating brands includes a widely loved array of brands like Balenciaga, Burberry, Coach, kate spade new york, Lacoste, SaladStop! and many more. SSI Group-owned online shopping platforms such as Trunc.ph, Bananarepublic.com.ph, and Gap.com.ph are included, ensuring that online purchases count toward this promotion.

Earn twice the number of raffle entries when using a Philippine-issued Mastercard credit or debit card for these holiday shopping indulgences. There is no limit to the number of entries every shopper can acquire. All participating customers are required to register their raffle entries at ssiholidayraffle.ssilife.com.ph. As part of Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition™ initiative, three trees will be planted for each of these P5,000 spends.

The anticipation reaches its peak on February 5, 2024, for the raffle draw. Winners will be announced on February 9, 2024, and will be notified via email and SMS. The grand prize is a 3D2N getaway for two with round trip flights via AIRTRAV at the stunning Discovery Shores Boracay, coupled with an incredible P300,000 shopping spree across SSI Group brands. Minor prizes await lucky winners: three will each win a Huni El Nido vacation package and Php 100,000 worth of shopping credits, while eight winners will receive P50,000 shopping credits each to splurge at their favorite participating SSI Group stores.

Let your festive shopping bring not just joy but also incredible chances to win. With SSI Group and Mastercard, indulge in the spirit of giving, receiving, and perhaps winning the holiday of a lifetime. Follow @ssilifeph on Instagram and Facebook, or visit ssilife.com.ph for the complete list of brands and for more information.

Get a chance to win a car from Shangri-La Plaza

Spend your holiday shopping at Shang for a chance to drive home the newest Toyota off-road icon! Let the new year usher in new adventures. Breeze through familiar cityscapes and conquer unfamiliar terrains as Shangri-La Plaza brings back its most awaited holiday giveaway.

This year, one lucky mall guest will make their wish come true and drive home the newest Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2024 with Wishes and Wheels Shang Holiday Raffle Promo happening until January 31, 2024. Hailed by some experts as this year’s best car design, Toyota’s latest iteration of the beloved Land Cruiser line embraces retro design combined with modern innovation.

To join, shop for gifts and all holiday needs at any qualified Shang store and earn one digital raffle coupon for every single receipt of P2,500. Redeem it by scanning the QR code at the Concierge or by submitting details at raffle.shangrila-plaza.com/raffle. The promo is open to mall guests aged 18 and above with a Philippine address.

The Grand Raffle Draw takes place on February 2, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., and the lucky winner will be notified through registered mail and phone call and announced on Shang’s official website.

Sleigh of surprises in Glorietta

Christmas is just around the corner and Glorietta is counting down the days with a slew of exciting and meaningful holiday offerings with Christmas AGlow: Sleigh of Surprises, happening until December 25. Experience 12 days of holiday cheer for the whole family, filled with heartwarming moments and opportunities to give back.

For every P1000 spent at any Glorietta store from December 14 to 25, get a chance to play the Christmas Snow Glo and win instant prizes. Think of it as a life-sized magical snow globe that dispenses joy instead of snow. For every P5000 purchase, you get a chance to win 54,000 KrisFlyer miles, which can be used to redeem two round-trip Economy Class Saver Award tickets to Singapore via Singapore Airlines. This is your chance to escape to the Lion City and explore with your special someone.

Collect precious memories in photographs with your loved ones at the Glorietta Activity Center on December 23. Don't forget to show your downloaded Zing App to participate. And for a truly magical experience, meet Santa himself on December 22.

Fill the air with the sweet sounds of Christmas on December 17 with International Acapella champion, Pinopela. Gather around with family and friends and enjoy the merry carols of the season, the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

It's not just about receiving at Christmas; let's give back to the community. On December 24, from 4 to 5 p.m., join Glorietta in their gift-giving activities for children and service providers. It's the perfect opportunity to spread joy and make someone's Christmas extra special.

OPM meets K-pop at BGC Taguig's New Year countdown

Photo release Some of the performers at BGC's New Year's Eve celebration

All roads lead to Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig for the highly anticipated New Year's Eve celebration at 5th Avenue, Bonifacio High Street. Set against the stellar city skyline, NYE at the 5th greets 2024 in an epic way, with the fusion of OPM and K-Pop, and featuring one of the leading girl groups of the 3rd generation of K-pop Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy from Red Velvet, OPM legend Ely Buendia, as well as chart-topping artists Zack Tabuldo, KZ Tandingan, and Adie, presented by Coke Studio.

This monumental 2024 street party will happen along 5th Avenue, the city’s bustling epicenter, with its two larger-than-life 3D LED screens, and multiple satellite viewing areas so more people can join in the fun. Families can plan their festive dinners with various BHS restaurants open until 1am to serve guests and visitors.

We cap the festivities with a grand pyromusical display as the clock strikes midnight, illuminating the night sky and ushering in the new year.

"BGC Taguig’s New Year celebration embodies the spirit of our city - diverse, vibrant, and thriving. We are thrilled to welcome Taguigeños and visitors alike in this iconic celebration that brings together renowned artists from the OPM and K-Pop worlds." said Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano.

Be sure to gather your friends and family and celebrate the new year at BGC Taguig’s NYE at the 5th this December 31.

Fiesta Carnival reopens in Araneta City