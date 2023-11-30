Ikea donates P50 to Smokey Mountain for every soft toy sold

From left: The Blavingad collection inspired by ocean creatures are all made of recycled plastic waste from the ocean; Aftonsparv collection, which features “out-of-this-world” designs of spaceships, astronauts, and aliens.

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for meaningful gifts to give that also benefit charities?

Swedish lifestyle brand Ikea recently launched its partnership with Better World Smokey Mountain, a newly opened community center operated by the San Miguel Foundation, which shares a similar goal of improving the lives of Filipinos.

Better World Smokey Mountain is a community center near the former Smokey Mountain landfill that will serve as a learning and skills development center for 2,500 families or roughly 12,500 individuals from the historically underserved communities in Tondo, Manila.

Through the partnership, Ikea Philippines provided and assembled home furnishings for Better World Smokey Mountain’s classrooms and library.

To continue this advocacy, for every soft toy bought from the store, the company donates P50 to Better World Smokey Mountain from November 13 to December 16. The donations will help support the programs of Better World Smokey Mountain to help support the education and learning of the community’s children.

Customers may also buy any toy from the store and drop them in designated donation boxes in the Pasay City store. These will be donated to partner organizations.

According to the Swedish label, each of their soft toy “lives up to the highest health and safety standards and is made with chosen comfortable materials, embroidered eyes,” and has underwent rigorous washing tests, including tests that each toy is free from harmful chemicals.

These soft toys for children come in various designs and sizes. From aquatic mammals to jungle animals, there’s a soft toy for everyone. The Blavingad collection inspired by ocean creatures are all made of recycled plastic waste from the ocean.

The new addition is the space-themed Aftonsparv collection, which features “out-of-this-world” designs of spaceships, astronauts, and aliens. Created in collaboration with a group of children who love space, it aims to inspire creativity, curiosity, and adventures for budding astronauts around the globe.

“We hope this campaign can inspire Filipinos to join us in our vision of creating a better everyday life for the many, simply by enjoying our soft toys,” stated Gerard Jansen, Country Retail Manager for Ikea Philippines.

“We want to be a force for positive change.”