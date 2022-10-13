Dance and shop! Win P10,000 worth of gift certificates in The Metro Stores Dance Challenge

P10,000 worth of Metro Gift Certificates awaits three lucky winners of the dance challenge. Participants aged 18 years and above who are currently residing in Luzon and Visayas can join and submit their entries via TikTok.

MANILA, Philippines — Love to dance and shop? Then this contest is for you! The Metro Stores officially releases its new jingle through a TikTok challenge, #TheMetroStoresDanceChallenge.

The mechanics are simple.

Learn the choreography and post your video doing the dance challenge on TikTok using the brand jingle. The dance tutorial video can be found on the official The Metro Stores TikTok page.

Follow and tag The Metro Stores’ TikTok page and include the following hashtags: #TheMetroStoresDanceChallenge #WeMakeLifeEasy #TheMetroStores.

Keep your account public until the end of the promo duration on October 15.

The winners will be announced on October 22 on The Metro Stores’ official social media pages. The prizes are non-transferable and non-convertible to cash.

First teased through a 35-seconder video, the "Meet You At Metro" jingle talks about its promise of making life easy and better for customers with amazing and affordable options at The Metro Stores nationwide

Experience all new offerings, fresh concepts in-stores

The "Meet You At Metro" campaign was The Metro Stores’ way of welcoming customers back to the physical stores.

In the video, friends and families can be seen gathering at The Metro Stores to experience everything they missed once again.

Now nearing its 40th anniversary, the retail giant enters a new era with fresh store concepts, better store layouts and improved customer service, first revealed in their Cebu flagship.

The Metro Department Stores’ new Pet Zone and GASA Zone, also known as the area carrying locally made and produced snacks, gifts, accessories, souvenirs and many more, are now up and running in Metro Ayala Center Cebu.

New sections for Metro Supermarket’s dry groceries, fresh and frozen items and wine have also been added.

All The Metro Stores nationwide will undergo store improvements as well to bring in fresh new things to its customers in the coming months. On top of the in-store enhancements, The Metro Stores has also embarked on upgrading their shopping platforms via Metro Pabili and www.shopmetro.ph for better customer experience and convenience.

More ways to #ShopTheMetroStores

Earlier this year, The Metro Stores relaunched and rebranded its personal shopper service to provide customers with a better shop-from-home experience.

Meet Metro Pabili personal shopper Mae, plus improved online shopping features!

Now, shoppers can get in touch with Mae of Metro Pabili by sending their shopping list to 0917-88-METRO (0917-88-63876) via a text message, call or Viber chat.

Through this platform, shoppers will get access to the wide range of great finds at The Metro Stores, from clothes, accessories and home essentials to snacks and other grocery items.

Mae will send photos of the options available for shoppers to choose from. Once confirmed and paid with credit/debit card, GCash or Maya, shoppers will just need to wait for their purchases to be delivered to their homes. The cut-off for same-day delivery is at 2 p.m. Orders made after the cut-off are delivered the next day.

Customers can also expect a smooth online shopping experience through The Metro Stores’ e-commerce platform, www.shopmetro.ph.

Soon, shoppers can plan their next Metro Supermarket or Metro Department Store run with the online shopping list feature. Another feature coming soon will also allow MRC and MBC members to connect and use their rewards cards online. Online-exclusive deals and sale events are well underway as well.

When it comes to making life easy for customers, no one is doing it like The Metro Stores.

Experience the new and improved sulit shopping experience when you #ShopTheMetroStores in-store, online at www.shopmetro.ph, or thru its personal shopper services via Metro Pabili by sending a text or Viber message to: 0917-88-METRO (0917-88-63876) or chat with Mae at www.shopmetro.ph/chat.

Join The Metro Stores Viber community to stay updated on the latest sales, promos and announcements. #WeMakeLifeEasy