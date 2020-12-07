From unique to useful: Spice up your Christmas gift ideas with these exclusive picks

MANILA, Philippines — Even with all the challenges that Filipinos continue to face—an ongoing pandemic and the onslaught of typhoons—Christmas will still find its way to their hearts and homes.

By now, many are already thinking of ways to make their celebrations special, albeit simple, right at their own homes. After all, at the center of our Christmas is family. Because of this truly Filipino trait, you always want to make loved ones, including family and friends, feel special every holiday season.

You do so by giving them gifts! But now that some priorities have shifted, you also need to consider looking for gifts that are not only unique but more importantly, useful to the times and to them.

To help you pick the best Christmas gifts for your loved ones, Robinsons Department Store curates these exclusive picks:

Health and safety items for everyone

Make loved ones feel that they are safe with the Ladies Accs Face Mask Kit, which comes with a holder and a strap, and the Ladies Accs Spray Bottle, which can be used as refillable bottles for alcohol. The combo is perfect to carry around whenever going out.

If you have a frontliner family member or friend, then the affordable but durable Liberte PPE Suit and Face Mask Set is just the perfect gift. It will also make the recipient stand out because of its fun print.

Other health and safety items you can score at Robinsons Department Store include the Locksac Face Shield with Pouch and Locksac Portable Air Purifier.

Skincare for friends with troubled skin

Did you know that extensive wearing of face masks has given rise to a new kind of skin concern? This is dubbed maskne, an acne breakout usually happening at the area covered by face mask.

If you know a friend unfortunately experiencing maskne, give products that will boost his or her skincare routine. Robinsons Department Store now offers Korean brands CosRx and Dear Klairs, both raved about for their acne-fighting benefits.Take your pick, or both, between CosRx One Step Original Clear Pads and Dear Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop.

Meanwhile from Japan, the department store now also carries top-selling Senka Daily Cleansing Foam Duo. These have hyaluronic acid compounds that promote skin moisture.

Something indulgent for moms and titas

To make your moms and titas feel appreciated for their untiring love and care for you throughout these uncertain times. Something they can indulge on during their bath time are Scentence Silent Garden Moisturizing Body Wash and The Bath Lab Almond Milk Bath Gift Set.

Style and comfort for dads

Still looking for gift ideas for your dad? What you need to remember is that they value anything that comes from you. So look no further and go for style and comfort.

Executive’s Pink Oxfords Shortsleeves is a new color he can try. Of you can choose Portside’s Board Shorts that we can wear at home or outdoors. For something more special, give him this Mario D'Boro Navy Loafers that you can pair with Biofresh 3-in-1 Men's Casual Socks.

Baby items for your inaanaks—or their moms!

If you have an inaanak (goddaughter or godson) who is still a baby, you can opt for something that their moms would love. These could be Eco Mom Eco 100 Dual Sterilizer or the Avent 3-in-1 Steam Sterilizer, which saves them time and energy in sterilizing their baby bottles.

If you are a thoughtful dad, you’ll surely earn pogi points if you give this to your wife.

For something less expensive but still as practical, go for Avent Anti Colic Baby Bottles.

Cutesy stuff for your besties

Nowadays, you barely get to personally see your besties. Show how much you miss her by giving—or sending—something simple yet totally cute. Bedroom Slippers from Frankie or Ezri that she can wear at home; Tote Bags that she can use for grocery runs; or Backpack or Sling Bag from Liberte that she can carry when going out.

Another option is the Jacky & Lauren 12 Color Matte & Shimmer Eye Palette. Get this at Robinsons Department Store and even get a free makeup remover. This is great for your office BFF who can use it for online Zoom meetings with the team.

Gears for biker friends

The new normal has resulted to an increase number of Filipinos who bike to work, and even just for leisure and fitness. If you know someone who bikes, then these two items are must to give: Locksac Waist/Sling Pack and Locksac Bike Helmet.

Must-haves for young couples and homemakers

At Robinsons Department Store’s Home section, you will not go wrong with gifts for young couples or homemakers.

For stylish décor, choose between Curated Home Tray or At Home Decorative Jar Candle. For the dining, Omega Serveware is very useful and even great for Noche Buena dishes! The Reversible Comforter with Pillow, on the other hand, will give them peaceful sleep.

We Shop for You

Now that you have unique and useful gift ideas for your friends and family, the next step is shopping.

At Robinsons Department Store, you can enjoy shopping with ease and peace of mind as it follows safety and health protocols. Shoppers are required to keep physical distance and wear masks and face shields at all time, apart from the regular temperature check and hand sanitizing.

If you choose to stay safe at home, there’s another option that still lets you complete your Christmas gift list. Let Robinsons Department Store do the shopping for you!

Select branches nationwide are offering your favorite items, and then delivering them to your home via its We Shop for You program. You can check out the wide array of products available from its online catalogues. After this, just fill up the order form and wait for your items to arrive. For complete steps on how to avail of this service, click here.

With We Shop for You, Robinsons Department Store lets you prioritize your safety while being able to give the most special gifts to your loved ones this Christmas.

By providing Filipinos with unique and useful gift items, as well as offering them safety at store and timely services, Robinsons Department Store wishes everyone “Maligayang Pasko Po!”