Gift-giving during pandemic? Show that you care with this selection of Christmas Baskets

MANILA, Philippines — Despite several limitations due to the ongoing health crisis, we’ve come to adjust to new ways of living. This has enabled us to celebrate special occasions, most especially Christmas this upcoming holiday season.

With this in mind, gift-giving is right around the corner too. But with how our attitudes and motivations toward consumption have shifted to certain priorities and essentials, can we still continue with this Filipino holiday tradition?

Gift because you care

Gift-giving this Christmas takes a different and bigger meaning altogether.

With social bonds now more apparent than ever, it feeds into our need and sometimes duty to make our presence and love felt among those who matter to us, especially those who are at a distance.

At the end of the day, it’s not just the act of gift-giving, but also thinking about others, that truly counts.

Priorities in a present

As we count down the days to Christmas, make gift-giving the bridge that closes the distance between us and the people we care about.

Let’s also not forget our newfound health habits and our appreciation for life’s essential comforts.

All this is made even more easy and convenient through Robinsons Supermarket’s Christmas Baskets.

With their affordable and specially curated selection of baskets, it saves you the hassle of having to overthink your gifts as Robinsons Supermarket stays true to being the choice for fresh and healthy finds at the best prices, promos and discounts.

What’s more, it’s readily available not just in all its stores but also online via GoRobinsons so you can order for yourself or for your loved ones from the comfort of your own home.

Make each gift count and make it more meaningful with Robinsons Supermarket.

Baskets start at P100.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.robinsonssupermarket.com.ph/and https://gorobinsons.ph or check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RobinsonsSupermarketOfficial/.