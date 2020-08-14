How can you manage your income during pandemic? Mimiyuuuh, Sam YG share tips

MANILA, Philippines — From a student assistant in De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde in Manila, Jeremy Sancebuche, most commonly known as Mimiyuuuh or Mimi, is now among the country’s top YouTube video bloggers (vloggers) and social media creators.

Since becoming a viral hit for participating in the online challenge “Dalagang Pilipina,” which has since then been copied by many celebrities, Mimiyuuuh has been able to buy land for his family and now plans to build a house after the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Ang sobrang nagpapasalamat po ako ‘yung nakakain na po ako kahit sa’n ko gusto. Parang ‘di ko na po kailangan isipin, ‘Ay, mahal ‘to.’ Kasama pa ‘yung pamilya ko,” Mimi told Philstar.com and other media outlets in a press conference for an airline company before the lockdown.

For those who also want to maximize their income during the pandemic, Mimiyuuuh and fellow content creator, Sam YG, gave the following pieces of advice:

Live within your means

“If there’s one tip I can give everyone (which I also apply to myself): it’s to live within your means/budget,” Sam YG reminded.

Prioritize essential over luxury purchases

During the pandemic, a lot of brands might be on sale, including luxury ones. But Mimiyuuuh discouraged spending on wants as much as possible to save for things that matter more.

“Nu’ng nagstart po ako bilang content creator, ako na po ang nagmamanage ng earnings ko, so na-experience ko po kung gaano po kasakit gumastos ng pera sa mga luho ko unlike dati po na parents ko po ang nagpoprovide nun sakin,” Mimi shared.

“In this time of pandemic po, mas pinipili ko pong gumastos sa mga essentials kesa sa mga luho ko po. So nagkaroon din po ako ng chance to save for better things.”

“A lot of us are experiencing pay-cuts and hardships during these times, therefore it is important to determine your needs versus your wants,” Sam YG added.

“For now, focus the things that really matter - your essentials.”

Always take advantage of deals or promos

“In times like this po, dapat maging practical po tayo sa pag gastos. Dapat humanap po tayo ng mga deals or promos kung saan makakamura po tayo pero at the same time, makukuha pa rin po natin ‘yung what our hearts desire," Mimi enthused.

Keep an eye on reward points should you get a credit card

“Actually wala pa po akong credit card ever in my life, but if ever po, gusto ko po ‘yung kahit gumagastos ako, may bonggang rewards or points po na babalik sa’kin,” Mimi explained.

“It is also useful to have a credit card that rewards you for your purchases… (something that) allows you to gain credits and get discounts whenever you spend - giving you the best bang for your buck!” Sam YG added.

Sam YG and Mimiyuuuh were recently launched as new endorsers of the new UnionBank Lazada Credit Card, touted as the only credit card that allows cardholders to directly earn up to six times Lazada wallet credits from their online spend at e-commerce site, believed to be the highest earning rate among other credit cards in the market.

The new credit card, said Lazada Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ray Alimurung, will empower Filipino customers to get more value from their purchases as they embrace a cashless digital lifestyle.

During these uncertain times, the card gives customers a new safe and secure payment option for their online transactions, said UnionBank President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin Bautista. The cardholder will receive the virtual card, activate and use it to make online purchases immediately once application is approved. The virtual card can be viewed safely through the bank’s online app, with security controls including biometrics and one-time-password (OTP).

Instead of computing for point conversion, earned rewards are in the form of peso value credits, and earned credits can be transferred to the cardholder’s Lazada Wallet using the bank’s online app. The card also offers exclusive shopping benefits, such as P5,000 credits as a welcome gift when application is approved; free monthly shipping of up to P50; and free discount vouchers of up to P250 during the site’s Mega Sales (birthday sale, mid-year sale, 9.9, 11.11. 12.12). Special discounts and exclusive sales also await cardholders.

“E-commerce now plays an important role in moving our economy,” said UnionBank Consumer Finance Center Head Ana Delgado. “During the pandemic, e-commerce is in all time high because it provides us with same products but at safety and comfort of our own homes. We launched this credit card to make online purchases more rewarding and make online transactions smoother.”

RELATED: Together even when apart: Sam YG shares benefits of checking friends during COVID-19 pandemic