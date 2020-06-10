COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Together even when apart: Sam YG shares benefits of checking friends during COVID-19 pandemic
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 12:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — TV and radio host Sam YG said that although the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is physically keeping us apart, it may also have an unintended benefit of bringing us all closer to the friends and acquaintances we lost touch with over the years.

The 35-year-old told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview organized by Tuason Racing that he was finally able to reconnect with old friends whom he previously spared only small talk for.

“Nakakatuwa because you know... 'yun nga I kinda lost touch with a lot of people and now everybody has time, hopefully, to reply. Dati naman minsan, 'O, kumusta ka? Okay naman, ikaw?' Tapos parang small talk na lang, 'di ba?”

The lockdown afforded Sam a chance to catch up without chasing the clock. 

“So now, there's actually time to communicate, to talk, you know. What's happening in your life? What are you up to? Ganyan na hindi ka namamadali. Hindi ka lang naghahabol ng text, ng small talk, 'di ba? Which I think is helping a lot. Because I think people appreciate that also, you know, when they see that you care. And you actually give them time.”

As a racer, he found his new slow-paced normal very refreshing.

“Kasi guilty rin ako diyan eh. 'Yung hindi nakakareply at puro short replies, to the point nga 'yung mga college barkada ko hindi na ko iniimbitahan pag may mga dinner dinner, alam nilang 'di na ko pupunta. Because of course my show schedule and whatnot, sabit sabit lahat.”

Apart from his friends, Sam cannot wait to join the virtual races for COVID-19 frontliners on the Facebook page of Tuason Racing, which claims to be the first and longest running professional racing school in the country. Established in 1999, they offer several courses such as, instruction in go-karts, circuit car racing, formula car and drifting. — Videos from Tuason Racing

