WATCH: Sam YG on his love life during lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — TV and radio host Sam YG said that his love life hasn’t been contained by the lockdown ever since the local outbreak of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) hit.

The 35-year-old told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that he has been fortunate enough to see longtime girlfriend Essa Santos despite quarantine restrictions.

“You know luckily I've been able to still see my girlfriend naman kahit nu'ng lockdown so basta during curfew hours and for me it wasn't too bad at all.”

Sam and Essa recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary and are often seen together in their social media posts.

Asked if he’s considering settling down, Sam said he isn’t closed to the idea but it wouldn’t be his priority at the moment considering the COVID-19 situation.

“Parang ngayon hindi ko pa naiisip eh especially with the situation eh. Siguro we'll see, we'll see. There's a time and place for everything but for now I think what's my priority you know is getting back to normal... getting your life back together.” — Videos from Tuason Racing

