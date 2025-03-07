Tinder for pets launched, includes listings for pet-friendly cafes, hotels, pet-sitting services

Professional volleyball player Michele Gumabao (right) with her dog Rain. Pet parents and fur babies join the Unleash pet app gala held in One Esplanade, Pasay City on February 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Along with a grand fashion show, a pet app has launched a feature that allows other fur parents and their beloved fur babies in meeting potential mates.

Pet app Unleash held a fashion show and new features launch last February 28 in One Esplanade, Pasay City.

The all-in-one pet lifestyle app launched Meets, a new service that allows pets to get to know other pets and their fur parents.

“If you're familiar with Tinder for people, we have Meets for pets. So, basically this answers the problem for fur parents for stag purposes,” Muji Jaafar, Unleash Director for Operations, told Philstar.com.

Jaafar said that they accept all kinds of breeds, as well as Aspins and Puspins.

“Just like Tinder, the pets would be available there if you're interested on crossbreeding or you want meet other Chihuahua or Bulldog lovers, it's also there,” Jaafar added.

More services launched

Jaafar said that the app went live in May last year, with its Animall or marketplace launched last October 10, in time for the popular marketing campaign, 10.10.

Unleash has 16,000 to 17,000 downloads on both iOs and Android in the Philippines as of press time.

On top of pet food and accessories, Animall’s new services include telemedicine, pet grooming services, pet-sitting, and listings for pet cafes and pet hotels. There is also a feature that allows people to donate to specific shelters and pet adoptions.

A Flappy Bird-inspired game is currently available on the app, with plans to include other similar games in the future.

“What we're bringing now is trying to show everyone that pets are really part of the family. You have to take care of your pets. You should be responsible for your pets by putting forward these services,” Jaafar said.

Volleyball player Michele Gumabao was revealed as Unleash’s brand ambassador. The Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2018 and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate graced the event with five of her dogs, including her Maltese named Rain.

“Pet parenting, you know, it’s like taking care of humans as well. So be responsible, they're living things. They have hearts. We have hearts, so show them, show your love to them,” Jaafar ended.

