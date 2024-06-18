Christian Bables demands apology from pet crematorium for 'undignified treatment' of dog's remains

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Christian Bables is seeking a public apology from Haven of Angels Memorial Chapels and Crematorium Inc. for its alleged mistreatment of his late pet golden retriever Hope.

Last June 15, Bables confirmed Hope's passing in a heartbreaking post on social media, accompanied by a few photos of him with the precious pooch.

"Biyaya ang pitong taon na makita ang mga mata mo na laging puno ng pagmamahal at pag hanga," Bables wrote.

"To feel your sweet kisses, anak. Ang maramdaman ko ang bigat ng katawan at mga paa mo sa tuwing gusto mo akong yakapin. At higit sa lahat anak, ang walang sawa mong pag mamahal pagsama mo sa aking bumuo ng mga pangarap."

But things took a turn as, according to a letter released by Calinisan Domino and Beron Law Offices, Bables claimed Haven of Angels did not properly look after Hope's remains and caused him "extreme mental and emotional distress."

The actor said the pet crematorium asked for P1,000 to to process Hope's remains right away after Bables called following Hope's passing late in the afternoon of the 15th.

Hope's body, however, was only picked up at 9:30 that evening, with the pet crematorium citing arrival at the wrong address and heavy traffic as reasons for being late.

Bables also mentioned in the demand letter during the "viewing" that Hope was not decently prepared and was carelessly displayed, citing disregard for his feelings and Hope's dignity.

If Haven and Angels doesn't issue a public apoology, Bables may explore legal options against the pet crematorium.

"Ang mga hayop, of all kinds and sizes, ay hindi hayop LANG. They are breathing, living beings worthy of love, care, attention, and RESPECT," Bables said on Facebook, calling Hope family and a big part of his emotional support system.

"Walang sino man ang deserving na maranasan ito. Mga animals man o mga tao, buhay mang nakakasama natin o namayapa na," Bables ended.

