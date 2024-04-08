Making a difference, one cat at a time

Volunteers from the Venerable Knight and Lady Veterinarians, an allied organization from the College of Veterinary Medicine of the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University La Union participated in a Spay and Neuter Drive.

MANILA, Philippines — Volunteers, businesses, educational institutions and the local government recently came together in “Pawsome: Free Spay & Neuter Drive,” a collaborative initiative on free spaying and neutering of cats in La Union.

“Volunteerism is the act of showing love by serving. As a veterinary student, serving animals through volunteerism makes my heart flutter since it is a privilege for me to have this chance. Volunteerism is not just about serving animals or people; it can also bring joy, build self-confidence, and allow you to socialize outside your comfort zone. Of course, this can help improve or gain knowledge from different people with different skills,” says Vladys Cariaso, a Veterinary Medicine student, at Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University.

The practice of spaying and neutering is indispensable in managing the pet population and promoting responsible pet ownership. By curtailing unplanned breeding, we reduce the number of animals entering rescue facilities, shelters and homelessness, improving overall animal welfare.

Spaying and neutering offer a myriad of health benefits, including a decreased risk of reproductive cancers, infections and behavioral issues. By encouraging responsible pet ownership through the prevention of unplanned breeding, these practices safeguard the well-being of pets.

They play a vital role in managing stray animal populations, reducing ecological strain, preventing disease transmission and improving individual pets’ longevity and overall quality of life.

Opting for spaying and neutering reflects compassion towards animals, communities and the environment, cultivating a world where every pet is nurtured and cared for appropriately.

Every community has the potential to enact change

With the generosity of Katropang Talaghay Eagles Club of La Union, New Creation Animal Clinic, VKV-VLV of DMMMSU, and support from Carmichimillican Animal Health Corporation, Lorma Colleges, Top Best Pest Philippines and Veronica’s Lodge, the event successfully spayed and neutered a total of 46 cats—26 female and 18 male—out of the 50 free slots offered to identified low-income households.

Volunteers from the Katropang Talaghay Eagles Club of La Union administer anesthesia to the cats before their surgical procedures.

This achievement would not have been attainable without the endorsement from Gov. Raphaelle Ortega-David, in collaboration with the Provincial Veterinarian and Barangay Dalumpinas Este.

This marks the beginning of a year-long community service initiative where veterinary medicine students and professors join to provide anti-rabies vaccination through door-to-door visits; spaying and neutering; discussions on responsible pet ownership; and veterinary services such as check-ups, basic lab work, grooming and adoption support.

“Community Involvement is the noblest thing to do as we promote animal welfare and public health and strengthen the skills of these young people to become driven, motivated and compassionate veterinarians,” shares Dr. Jerald Camba of New Creation Animal Clinic.

