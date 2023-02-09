^

Luckiest year for Tigers, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 11:57am
In a recent 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, feng shui master Joseph Chau gives a detailed forecast for each of the animal signs, including the Tiger.
MANILA, Philippines — The luckiest Chinese zodiac signs in the Year of the Water Rabbit are Oxes, Tigers and Snakes.

So, compared to last year, this year will definitely bring better luck and abundance to Tigers. That includes career, finances, love.

Here’s how  the Tiger will fare in the Year of the Water Rabbit:

Tiger (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

  •  The lucky star shines brightly.
  • Work will be smooth-sailing and very satisfying with guidance from the benefactor. With half the effort, you will experience twice the yield. So grab every opportunity that comes your way and see how you will gain from it.
  • Your ambitions will translate into reality.
  • Career luck will be there. Follow your passion.
  • Enjoy money luck, but remember not to be too greedy and not to splurge, either. Save money. Control your expenditure.
  • Pay special attention when engaging in contract signing.
  • The sickness star will show itself. Pay extra attention to your diet and to food hygiene as well. Get yourself a medical checkup from February and onwards.
  • For single Tigers, your love life will be good this Year of the Water Rabbit. Those in a relationship will enjoy the best time ever. Married persons, though, might face some challenges. Decide to keep away from temptations.

CHINESE LUNAR NEW YEAR

YEAR OF THE TIGER
