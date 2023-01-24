Born in the Year of the Rabbit? Here's Master Joseph Chau's 2023 forecast

Some people born in the Year of the Rabbit might think that Lady Luck will be smiling at them just because this is the Year of the Rabbit. Not necessarily, though.

MANILA, Philippines — The Year of the Water Rabbit has officially begun!

According to Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau in a 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila recently, it is going to be a generally good year for everyone. But get right down to the details and see what does the Year of the Rabbit have in store for you?

Here is what Master Joseph Chau says:

Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Persons born in the Year of the Rabbit will be affected by an unseen force from Jupiter this year.

They will be involved in gossips, and the possibility of a court case will be there. So be careful with your words. Do not be too talkative and street smart.

Be humble and keep a low profile to avoid conflict with others.

The luck of the Rabbit will be characterized by the words “Bitter first, and sweet later.”

Be patient and have the gut to tolerate people.

Money luck is quite good. Money comes from all sources.

Relationships will be unstable and problems will take place.

Keep away from sharp objects and make road safety a priority.

It is important to make self improvement a goal.

Four lucky stars will be shining brightly. No matter how complicated and changeable things are going to be this year, you will be able to handle your business well.

