Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson is the third richest pet in the world

MANILA, Philippines — Behind every successful woman is, apparently, an equally successful pet.

Joking and scratches aside, Scottish Fold Olivia Benson — the famous cat of award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift — is found to be among the richest pets in the world, according to data collected by feline information website All About Cats.

With Google Finance as a guide, All About Cats calculated the Instagram earnings per post and average likes per post of pets on the online tool Influencer Marketing Hub; the data for live animals were collected on Jan. 2, 2023.

Olivia Benson has a net worth of $97 million (P5.4 billion) that was earned from music video appearances, cameos in huge-budget advertisements like for Diet Coke, and her own merchandise line, good for the third-richest on the list — for comparison, Swift's estimated net worth as of 2022 is $450 million (P251 billion).

The cat gets her name from the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" character played by Mariska Hargitay, and has appeared in several of Swift's music videos.

The world's richest pet according to the data is the German Shepherd Gunther VI owned by Italian media company The Gunther Corp., with a net worth five times more second-placed Nala Cat.

The Gunther Corp. manages Gunther VI's estate and fortune, and was influential in the real estate investments of the dog's grandfather which he will inherit one day.

Nala Cat, arguably the most popular cat on Instagram, is best known as a premium cat food owner, with a net worth of $100 million (P5.58 billion).

Following the three are Oprah Winfrey's dogs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke, late fashion desiger Karl Lagerfeld’s Birman cat Choupette, the late actress Betty White's Golden Retriever Pontiac, and the social media famous Doug the Pug.

All About Cats also provided data for which pets were considered the most influential and earned the most.

The Pomeranian Jiffpom currently has nearly 10 million followers on Instagram and earns almost $33,000 (P1.84 million) per post, more than double than the $14,419 (P800,000) Nala Cat earns who finds herself at second place again.

Apart from earning, Jiffpom also holds two Guinness World Records (fastest 10 meters on hind legs and fastest 5 meters on front paws), featured in the music video of Katy Perry’s "Dark Horse," and even published his own book "I am Jiffpom."

Doug the Pug came in third behind Nala Cat, earning almost $13,000 (P725,000) per post from his nearly 4 million Instagram followers; he too has appeared in music videos for Katy Perry and Fall Out Boy, and published the New York Times bestseller "Doug the Pug: The King of Pop Culture."

