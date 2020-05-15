COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Avilon Zoo appealed to the public to help them recover the endangered animals.
Avilon Zoo via Facebook
Avilon Zoo cries for help for animals amid COVID-19 pandemic
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 7:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Rizal-based Avilon Zoo, the largest zoological park in the country, has started a fundraiser to help secure its animals' needs since the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has affected their operation.

“While under quarantine, we in AVILON ZOO exert our best effort to provide for the needs and welfare of all life under our care. We must admit though that it is quite challenging to maintain good quality animal care and veterinary services in this extraordinary time. We need your support,” the institution said in a statement.

Specifically, Avilon Zoo is asking the public to purchase online admission tickets (P600 each) in advance. The said tickets will never expire and may be used any time after quarantine restrictions are lifted.

“Avail as much as you can and help us continue to provide for our animals and the people taking care of them. We greatly appreciate your kind support!”

According to its social media page, the 7.5-hectare zoo houses more than 500 species of birds, mammals, reptiles, fishes and invertebrates, along with nearly 400 plant species "of which more than half are endemic to the Philippines.”

More details on the purchasing of tickets and the fundraiser can be found here.

RELATED: WATCH: Lion tamers live-stream shows from Cairo living room

AVILON ZOO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with