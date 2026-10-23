Red Planet Hotels supports local sports events, starting with Lactacyd Women's Run PH Makati leg

Red Planet Hotels offers up to 35% off stays near sports events, starting with Lactacyd Women's Run PH in Makati.

MAKATI CITY, Philippines – Red Planet Hotels is supporting sports events across the Philippines by offering participants and their families a convenient and affordable place to stay close to the action.

The first event under this initiative is the Lactacyd Women's Run PH Makati leg on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at Ayala Triangle Gardens, where two Red Planet properties in Makati are offering a direct-booking promo for runners.

The Makati leg is part of the Lactacyd Women's Run Series and offers 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer categories and a 1-kilometer kids run, so the field is expected to include runners of all levels, including participants traveling from outside Metro Manila. Gun times have yet to be announced, and many participants will look for a place to stay close to the venue.

Red Planet Hotels just a few minutes away from the race

Photo Release A double room at Red Planet Hotels.

"Sports events bring people from different cities together, and many of them need a place to rest before and after they compete," Florent Humeau, CEO of Red Planet Hotels, said. "With 15 hotels across the Philippines, we want to be the practical choice for runners, athletes and their supporters, wherever the event is."

Red Planet Makati Avenue Manila, at the corner of E. Mercado and F. Calderon Street along Kalayaan Avenue, is about 1.3 kilometers from Ayala Triangle Gardens. Red Planet Makati Amorsolo is along Urban Avenue, about 1.4 kilometers from Ayala Triangle Gardens. Both properties are less than a 15-minutes drive to the venue and are near Makati's restaurants and cafés, for pre-race meals and post-race recovery.

Hotels have a 24-hour front desk, which allows late check-in the night before and early departures on race day, along with free Wi-fi and luggage storage. Standard check-in times apply, and guests may request early check-in directly with the property.

Red Planet Hotels plans to support more running and sports events in other cities where it operates, including Cebu, Davao, Clark and Cagayan de Oro.

Get up to 35% off when you book directly with Red Planet Hotels

Guests who book through www.redplanethotels.com or the Red Planet App with the code REDWOMAN2026 can get up to 35% off with the Red Membership discounts when they book at any Red Planet Hotel.

Booking dates: October 15 to October 25, 2026

Stay dates: October 22 to October 28, 2026

Editor’s Note: This press release from Red Planet Hotels is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.