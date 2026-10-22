Fawcar Joyee launches S04, S08 and N09 electric vehicle models in Manila

The Joyee S04, S08, and N09 will officially debut in Manila, bringing a new, all-scenario family mobility experience to Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines — Fawcar's mid-to-high-end new energy vehicle brand, Joyee, is set to take an important step in its overseas expansion.

On October 22, three key models—the Joyee S04, S08 and N09—will officially debut in Manila, bringing a new, all-scenario family mobility experience to Filipino consumers.

Today, Fawcar operates two major brands: Bestune, a mid-to-high-end mainstream fuel vehicle brand and Joyee, a mid-to-high-end new energy vehicle brand. Together, they form a comprehensive powertrain portfolio covering fuel, pure electric and hybrid technologies, with cumulative production and sales exceeding 2.2 million units.

Fawcar has been deeply engaged in the Philippine market for years, optimizing its products to adapt to local conditions—including high temperatures, heavy rainfall, urban congestion and diverse road environments.

Through comprehensive localization improvements, Fawcar delivers reliable quality, strong performance and thoughtful features tailored to Filipino consumers’ daily commutes, family trips and long-distance cross-island journeys.

With a strong combination of design, technology, efficiency and practicality, the lineup aims to offer a new choice for Philippine families.

Joyee S04: An urban pure electric SUV designed for young families

As Joyee's global debut model, the Joyee S04 Pure Electric Urban SUV represents the brand’s first step into the global market.

The S04 delivers outstanding adaptability for the Philippine tropical climate with three key highlights: a 0.248Cd ultra-low drag coefficient, a standard panoramic glass roof with heat insulation, and an innovative high-polymer carbon nano-coated battery technology.

With a 565km pure electric driving range, an ultra-low energy consumption of 11.8kWh per 100km and a 2,750mm long wheelbase, the S04 provides is an ideal choice for urban family EV users.

Joyee S08: A full-sized hybrid SUV for larger families

Photo Release

The Joyee S08 full-size hybrid SUV is positioned as a versatile solution for family mobility. Equipped with a 1.5T dedicated hybrid engine featuring advanced thermal efficiency, the S08 has received multiple industry recognitions for its engine, hybrid platform, body structureand chassis.

Offering a 210 km pure electric range and a 1,555 km combined range, the S08 delivers both cost-efficient daily driving and worry-free long-distance travel. With fuel consumption as low as 3.9 L/100 km under low battery conditions, it provides outstanding efficiency for families with diverse mobility needs.

Supported by a 9-horizontal and 7-vertical reinforced body structure, an IP68-rated waterproof battery system and bio-based zero-formaldehyde seats, the S08 is designed to support the diverse travel needs of larger families.

Joyee N09: A premium flagship coupe delivering premium family mobility

Photo Release

Positioned as a B+ flagship coupe, the Joyee N09 is the premium highlight of this launch, offering both pure electric and range-extended power options.

Featuring six core advantages within its segment, the N09 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P intelligent cockpit platform, a 23-speaker Dolby Atmos immersive audio system, frameless power doors, and nine-airbag comprehensive protection.

With an 800V high-voltage platform, 6C ultra-fast charging and 0–100km/h acceleration in 6.4 seconds, the N09 balances premium quality, dynamic performance and everyday practicality.

The debut of these three new models represents a significant milestone in Fawcar's long-term development in the Philippine market while also marking an important step in the brand’s global expansion journey.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Joyee is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.