Fisher Mall celebrates 11th anniversary with biggest sale yet

MANILA, Philippines — Fisher Mall is marking its 11th anniversary with a five-day celebration from January 29 to February 2 at both Quezon Avenue and Malabon branches. The milestone event brings together exciting deals and engaging activities, reinforcing Fisher Mall’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for the community.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 70% discount across Fisher Supermarket, Fisher Department Store, and other participating stores. With a wide selection of items, from fashion and beauty products to home essentials, this sale ensures something for everyone.

Adding to the thrill, customers can join the Pick-a-Prize game at the Fortune Tree for a chance to win vouchers, discounts and exclusive store offers. Every purchase of at least P1,000 (excluding bills payments and bazaars) qualifies for an entry.

To keep the excitement alive, Fisher Supermarket and Fisher Department Store are bringing back their much-loved Hourly Raffle, where one lucky shopper will be drawn as a winner every hour at the counters.

To cap off the anniversary celebration, Fisher Mall will host a Chinese New Year celebration on January 29, featuring Dragon and Lion Dance performances at both branches.

The festivities will culminate in a special live music performance by Over October at Fisher Mall Malabon on January 31 and at Fisher Mall Quezon Avenue on February 2, bringing together great music and vibrant energy to mark this joyous occasion.

Visit Fisher Mall Quezon Avenue and Malabon branches this January for an unforgettable anniversary celebration filled with fantastic deals, exciting prizes, and remarkable experiences.

For updates and details on the Anniversary Sale and upcoming events, follow Fisher Mall on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFisherMall and https://www.facebook.com/officialFisherMallMalabon.

