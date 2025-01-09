SM Mall of Asia Arena wins 2023 Sports Venue of the Year award

SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena cemented its position as a leader in Philippine sports tourism after being awarded the prestigious Sports Venue of the Year at the 6th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards.

This recognition highlights the arena's commitment to excellence and its role in attracting major sporting events to the Philippines.

A legacy of hosting sporting excellence

Since its opening, SM MOA Arena has been a central stage for landmark sporting events. It gained international recognition in 2013 by hosting the National Basketball Association (NBA) Global Games between the Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets, featuring basketball icons like LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

The arena has also been home to major events such as the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Championships, the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, the International Premier Tennis League, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night in 2015.

Germany emerges as World Champions after the much-anticipated game against Serbia in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Group Phase at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Locally, the arena hosts annual events like the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the Philippine Basketball Association, and the Philippine Volleyball League.

SM MOA Arena also embraces the growing e-sports scene, hosting tournaments for popular games like Dota 2 and Mobile Legends.

A landmark year for SM MOA Arena

In 2023, SM MOA Arena played a pivotal role in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, serving as a key venue for the group and final stages.

Earlier that year, it also hosted the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), drawing in volleyball fans to watch top men’s teams compete. These high-profile events, combined with the arena’s consistent hosting of world-class tournaments, cemented its status as the premier venue in the country, earning the Sports Venue of the Year award.

Commitment to excellence

SM MOA Arena is committed to enhancing the fan experience. Over the past four years, the arena has invested $4.5 million in upgrades, including improvements to its giant LED Mesh, basketball lighting, player’s entrance, spectator seating, and sound acoustics. These upgrades ensure the venue remains on par with the highest global standards for major sporting events.

Future-forward

"Winning Sports Venue of the Year is an honor for our team," said Arnel Gonzales, senior assistant vice president and general manager of SM MOA Arena.

"This award inspires us to continue innovating and providing an unforgettable experience for fans. We are dedicated to ensuring the arena remains at the forefront of sports tourism."

In 2025, SM MOA Arena will host the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and be a key venue for the International Volleyball Federation Volleyball Men's World Championship. Upcoming events, such as the Men’s VNL and other international tournaments, further solidify the arena’s reputation as the heart of sports in the Philippines.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from SM Supermalls. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.