IQOS inspires to answer the call to stay curious: A new world of pleasures and progress

WARNING: This article is produced in collaboration with IQOS. This article is only for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use other nicotine products. IQOS is not risk-free and provides nicotine which is addictive.

MANILA, Philippines — Curiosity took center stage at the Marriott Grand Ballroom last November 19 as IQOS Philippines hosted the Stay Curious Launch Event, a gathering of legal-age nicotine users (LANU), that celebrated the power of curiosity in unlocking new dimensions of creativity, pleasure and progress.

At the heart of the celebration were six trailblazers from diverse industries, each embodying the essence of curiosity as a driving force behind their personal and professional journeys.

Through their unique talents and stories, these individuals demonstrated how staying curious can lead to unexpected pleasures and remarkable achievements.

Mark Nicdao: Artistry through a curious lens

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya Acclaimed photographer Mark Nicdao.

Renowned photographer and painter Mark Nicdao thrives on exploring the depths of his subjects to uncover fresh perspectives.

“I find that staying curious about my subject gives new perspectives on how I capture moments,” he shared, illustrating how curiosity fuels his artistic endeavors.

Attendees of the event were lucky to have Mark take their photos in his Curiosity Studio."

Bang Pineda: Curiosity is stylish

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya Esteemed Filipino designer Bang Pineda showcased his creations at the Stay Curious event.

In the world of fashion, Bang Pineda stands as a trailblazer, synonymous with bold innovation and fearless self-expression.

At his Curiosity Street installation during the event, Bang invited guests to rethink their relationship with fashion, inspiring them to embrace individuality and redefine boundaries.

“I like how I can inspire curiosity with fashion that leads to trend-setting design,” Bang remarked, reflecting on how curiosity has driven his evolution as a creative visionary and his advocacy for genderless fashion.

DJ Hoest: To the beat of his curiosity

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya The night came alive with DJ Hoest on the deck.

A staple in the nightlife scene, DJ Hoest channels his curiosity through bold fashion choices, innovative beats and a fluid, ever-evolving persona that keeps him at the forefront of the industry.

“Curiosity has always led me to discover new vibes,” he shared, emphasizing how his relentless curiosity fuels his artistry and constant evolution.

His ability to read a crowd and craft unique experiences sets him apart, which was evident when people danced and enjoyed his electrifying set for the night.

Chef Josh Boutwood: Culinary curiosity

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya Chef Josh brought his world of flavors to life at Curiosity Kitchen.

Chef Josh Boutwood’s approach to food is a masterclass in curiosity. By experimenting with local, sustainable ingredients and innovative techniques, he creates dishes that are as thought-provoking as they are delicious.

“When one is always curious about flavors, you can create more pleasurable food,” he explained, highlighting the importance of curiosity in his culinary journey.

At the event, Chef Josh invited guests into his Curiosity Kitchen, where he demonstrated how curiosity can transform flavors into unforgettable culinary experiences.

Royce Pua: Adding curiosity to the mix

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya Royce Pua blends bold flavors and creativity behind the bar.

As a celebrated mixologist, Royce Pua’s knack for creating concoctions lies in his curiosity about flavors, textures and unexpected pairings.

Known for his innovative approach to beverages, Royce brings a fresh perspective to mixology.

At his Curiosity Bar, Royce showcased how curiosity can lead to crafting drinks that surprise and delight the senses.

“Curiosity on different mixes can bring a more interesting taste experience,” he shared, inspiring guests to explore the art of mixology.

Sandwich: Curiosity, innovation in music

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya Sandwich delivered an electrifying performance that showcased how curiosity fuels their creativity,

For over two decades, Sandwich has been a cornerstone of the Filipino alternative rock scene, seamlessly blending rock, punk, electronic and pop influences.

By embracing curiosity, the band has honed its ability to adapt and innovate, ensuring it remains celebrated and influential across generations.

Their signature sound, characterized by distorted guitars, synthesizers and catchy melodies, has cemented their relevance in the Philippine music industry.

At their Curiosity Stage, Sandwich delivered an electrifying performance that showcased how curiosity fuels their creativity, inspiring audiences to explore new connections with sound.

Celebrating curiosity, new pleasures

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya The Marriott Grand Ballroom buzzed with energy as the Stay Curious event celebrated the power of curiosity.

The Stay Curious Launch Event brought together a vibrant mix of music, art, fashion and culinary exploration, all aimed at inspiring attendees to embrace curiosity in their own lives.

Through the featured trailblazers, IQOS, a brand of heated tobacco products, emphasized how staying curious can unlock success in their fields.

The IQOS’ campaign taps on legal age nicotine users to continue acting on their curiosities and discover unexpected pleasures—such as a better alternative to their conventional cigarettes.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: This product is not risk-free and provides nicotine, which is addictive, only for use by adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use other nicotine products.

Curious about what else IQOS can offer? Visit www.IQOS.com

Editors Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with IQOS. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.