Filinvest lights up the holiday season

MANILA, Philippines — Filinvest is lighting up the holiday season with festive tree lighting ceremonies and family-friendly activities across its various malls and leisure developments.

Here’s a guide to help you find the best holiday events for your family and friends this November.

Filinvest City, Muntinlupa

Nov. 13 – Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila

The Christmas tree is up at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City! Take your family to a delightful dinner at Cafe Eight, Firehouse Pizza, or Baker J.

Nov. 15 – Festival Mall Alabang

Festival Mall just kicked off the holidays with a tree lighting ceremony at its main activity area. While you’re there, we recommend treating the kids to fun rides at the mall’s indoor amusement parks. Pixie Forest features a Ferris wheel, log ride, and arcade games, while X-Site offers an indoor roller coaster, bumper cars, and a go-kart racetrack!

Nov. 28 - Filinvest City

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with family and friends at the Central Park of Filinvest City. Experience an enchanting evening of holiday magic, complete with live music, delicious food, and a spectacular fireworks display that will light up the sky for all the Filinvest “Cityzens” to enjoy. Be part of the inaugural activity of the newest event stage – The Tree as the center of unforgettable experiences in the Metro South.

Crimson Resort and Spa

Nov. 22 – Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay

Stay at Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay and experience the magic of its tree lighting ceremony in the tropical paradise of Boracay. Recently awarded the 2024 Conde Nast Johansens Award for Excellence – Best for Families, Crimson promises an unforgettable family escape.

While parents unwind at the tranquil AUM Spa, kids can dive into fun activities at the Crimzone Kids Club. Indulge in world-class dining at Saffron, Mosaic Latin Grill, and Azure Beach Club. Crimson was also recognized with the 2025 Conde Nast Johansens Award for Best Breakfast.

Nov. 26 – Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan

Head to a magical tree lighting event that promises a festive and unforgettable evening for families. Recently honored with the prestigious Conde Nast Johansens’ Awards for Excellence 2024 and 2025 for Best Value Experience Spa, the resort has also been recognized as a Michelin Guide-recommended hotel in the Philippines.

Indulge your palate at its four exceptional restaurants: Saffron (International & Filipino), AKA (traditional Japanese), Azure Beach Club (Modern Asian), and Enye by Chele Gonzalez (Spanish).

Timberland Highlands Resort

Nov. 15 – Timberland Highlands Resort

Filinvest’s resort in Rizal lights up its Christmas tree amid scenic mountain views. Enjoy a picturesque, nature-inspired holiday setting that features a mountain bike park, indoor wall climbing, a badminton court, a kiddie pool with a slide, and more amenities for guests to enjoy.

Filinvest in Cebu and Dumaguete

Nov. 12 – Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu

Join the bell-ringing ceremony at Quest Hotel Cebu, where you can also enjoy a delicious meal at Pusô Bistro, recently awarded by SunStar for having the Best Breakfast Buffet in Cebu.

Nov. 14 – Filinvest Malls Dumaguete

The tree lighting ceremony at Filinvest Malls Dumaguete marks the beginning of a holiday season that reflects the warmth of its local community.

Nov. 29 – Il Corso Mall at City Di Mare

Celebrate the end of November at IL Corso in Cebu with a stunning waterfront tree lighting ceremony, followed by dinner with a view at one of its restaurants.

As the Christmas season draws near, it’s the perfect time to create lasting memories with your family. With festive activities, stunning tree lighting ceremonies, and delightful dining options, Filinvest provides everything you need to celebrate the season together.

Whether you’re enjoying the holiday cheer at a local mall or relaxing at one of Filinvest’s resorts, you’ll find the magic of Christmas at every turn. So, gather your loved ones, embrace the warmth of the season, and make this holiday unforgettable with Filinvest.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Filinvest. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.