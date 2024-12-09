Celebrate the festive season with over 40 Disney friends at SM Mall of Asia Arena

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero to bring joy and unforgettable moments to audiences in Manila from December 21 to January 5.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrate Christmas and New Year in the Philippines with your family and loved ones at Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero. This year's show present six inspiring heroines, empowering everyone to embrace their inner hero and create unforgettable memories together!

Act one features a talent show hosted by Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy. They will be joined by Ariel as she explores a new world and finds her voice, Maui as he discovers what it takes to be a true hero, Moana as she ventures out on a daring voyage across the high seas, and Rapunzel as she overcomes obstacles to pursue her dreams and find the family she has always yearned for.

Act two opens with Belle discovering the prince inside the Beast. Audiences can expect an incredible skating choreography to iconic songs such as Be Our Guest and more. Making its highly anticipated debut in the Philippines, Encanto brings Mirabel's enchanting tale to the ice. Follow her journey to save the magical casita and celebrate her extraordinary family, alongside her sisters: Isabela and Luisa.

The highly anticipated return of Disney On Ice brings an unforgettable family experience featuring cutting-edge ice skating performances, dazzling costumes and props, stunning special effects and stunts and high-flying acrobatics.

New show alert: January 3, 3 p.m.

Due to overwhelming demand, SM Mall of Asia Arena is thrilled to announce an additional show for Disney On Ice! Catch this magical performance on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at 3 p.m. With over 7,000 seats now available, ticket prices range from P300 for general admission to P5,400 per ticket for front-row seating.

Grab your tickets now and get ready to be entertained and enlightened as you watch Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero. This spectacular live performance was made possible with its official bank partner Metrobank, together with Mastercard. Many thanks to esteemed media partners 87.5 Republika FM1, 104.3 Capital FM2, BusinessMirror, Philstar Global, 97.9 Home Radio, 92.3, TRUE FM 105.9, Wish 107.5 FM, News Watch Plus and RMN Network for giving a spotlight to this event.

Ticket Prices:

Front Row

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P5,100

3 p.m. - P5,400

SVIP

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P4,000

3 p.m. - P4,200

VIP

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P3,100

3 p.m. - P3,400

Lower Box Center

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P2,400

3 p.m. - P2,600

Lower Box Premium

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P2,000

3 p.m. - P2,200

Lower Box Regular

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P1,800

3 p.m. - P2,000

Upper Box Center

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P800

3 p.m. - P1,000

Upper Box Regular

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P600

3 p.m. - P800

General Admission

11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. - P300

To purchase tickets online, just log in to www.smtickets.com and create an account. If you are already a member, just proceed to the Disney On Ice show page on www.smtickets.com so you can view available seats and choose from the complete list of ticket prices.

To discover more about Disney On Ice, visit our website or follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. Subscribe to the Disney On Ice YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce.

You may buy tickets for our upcoming shows online at www.smtickets.com or at any authorized SM Tickets outlet nationwide. To learn more about SM Mall of Asia Arena, visit www.mallofasia- arena.com or follow @moaarena on social media.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.



