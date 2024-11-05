Emman Atienza goes minimalist after being bashed for P133k dinner

MANILA, Philippines — After trending online last September for allegedly spending P133,000 on a Japanese dinner with friends, Emman Atienza, daughter of TV host Kim Atienza, attended Tim Yap’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball” Halloween party last week in a minimal costume she only styled herself.

“My inspiration is myself. I'm a clown,” Emman told Philstar.com of the concept behind her costume.

According to her, she enjoys going to Halloween parties since she was young.

“I always loved Halloween. I was the type of kid when it was Halloween day, I'd come in with fake blood and like an outfit I made myself,” she shared.

It can be recalled that after she and her friends trended online last September, Emman clarified in her TikTok account that they did not pay for the dinner because her friend's agency allegedly paid for it. She added that even if she had paid it, there was nothing wrong with spending their hard-earned money.

“We didn’t pay for that. We were celebrating my friend’s birthday, and her agency treated us to dinner," she said.

"Even if I had paid that amount, it’s our choice and our freedom to spend the money we earned however we want,” she added.

As for upcoming projects, the Sparkle Artist teased that she is very excited for her upcoming podcast.

“Everyone's been telling me like, ‘Oh, you should start a podcast… It's been something I've wanted to do since the beginning of the year and now it's finally happening,” she said in the interview with Philstar.com.

Dubbed “When I Grow Up,” the podcast would have Emman share about learnings and personal experiences.

“So each episode is going to start with ‘when I grow up’ and that's all I'm going to be sharing with you guys for now.” — Photos by Emman Atienza via Instagram; video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya