Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery raises funds to support ChildHope Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery upheld its commitment to give back to the local community as it promoted a lifestyle of mindful wellness through Run for ChildHope: Turn Your Mile into a Smile recently, aiming to raise funds for ChildHope Philippines.

The non-profit organization uplifts the lives of street children in the country by providing access to education, health care and a safe environment.

Run for ChildHope was the first event of its kind organized by Admiral Hotel, and the first-ever run event initiated within Manila. The route started in front of Admiral Hotel going all through the historic lane of Roxas Boulevard, providing all runners the great panoramic view of Manila Bay. It’s the best way to boast the city’s scenic gems while cultivating wellness.

“The date perfectly coincided with Manila City’s Move Manila project, closing up a portion of Roxas Boulevard for bikers and runners every morning of Sundays. Hence, it was a great early-morning run, not just for the Run for ChildHope participants, but also for all the run and wellness enthusiasts who happened to be in the area,” Admiral Hotel special projects manager and CSR champion Eli Bondoc said.

The event featured two run categories: 5km at P800 registration fee and 10km at P1,500. All of the participants received a singlet and a loot bag containing the products of the event sponsors, plus a buffet dining voucher at Admiral Club Manila Bay for all the 10km runners.

(From left) Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery executive assistant manager for sales and marketing and rooms division Marie Buenaobra, assistant director of marketing and communications Katrina Nocom, Ms. Chinatown 2023 First Runner-up Allysandrea Tan, Mr. Chinatown 2023 Second Runner-up Matthew Ian So, Admiral Hotel Manila - MGallery executive assistant to the general manager cum project manager Elitha Bondoc, general manager Matthieu Busschaërt and Anne Busschaërt

Gift certificates were raffled off to treat the lucky winners to stays in Admiral Hotel and its Accor sister property, Movenpick Hotel & Resort in Boracay.

This significant initiative was made possible with event partners (Rideout Manila, Sip Purified Water, Sip Plus Electrolyte Drink, Lavojoy and Y.O.U.), media partners and event donors (City of Manila, Benibana Hair Atelier, Caidmar Enterprise, Kratos Printing Services, JC Seafoods Supply, JJS Sound System, Delsan Office System Corp, MJJB Construction, NCH and Alusys Aluminum).

Initially targeting 150 participants among its partners, guests, and Heartists, the hotel had 220 registered runners and was able to raise P 170,000. The proceeds will be donated to ChildHope to support its programs for education (KalyEskwela), healthcare services, psychological support (KliniKalye) and life skills training (Project Bamboo), all aimed at empowering street children to overcome their circumstances and achieve their full potential.

