Go Hotels Timog celebrates 7th anniversary

(From left) Go Hotels Timog operations manager Arvin Cho, Mrs. Face of Tourism founding CEO Annie Refrea, Fr. Venerando Yator of Kamuning Sacred Heart Parish, area operations manager John Mark Salvador and director of sales and marketing Roselle Reyes in a commemorative photo after the Thanksgiving Mass.

MANILA, Philippines—Following its remarkable seventh-anniversary celebration, Go Hotels Timog, managed by Roxaco Asia Hospitality Corporation, reflects on the success of its milestone event held on October 13.

The celebration kicked off with a heartfelt Thanksgiving Mass attended by valued guests, employees and prominent figures such as Annie Refrea, founding CEO of Mrs. Face of Tourism.

Joining her were key hotel leaders, including area operations manager John Mark Salvador and director of sales and marketing Roselle Reyes.

Reyes expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support of loyal guests, partners and the dedication of the hotel’s staff over the past seven years.

“This milestone is a testament to our commitment to providing affordable, convenient and comfortable accommodations for guests exploring the vibrant nightlife of Timog and Tomas Morato Avenues,” Reyes shared.

The celebration also highlighted the hotel’s growth as a preferred destination for both leisure and business travelers. Reyes emphasized that Go Hotels Timog continues to evolve as a popular choice for those looking to immerse themselves in Quezon City’s lively entertainment scene, thanks to its proximity to bars, restaurants and various local attractions.

As the hotel looks toward the future, Reyes hinted at exciting developments on the horizon, promising more memorable and enhanced experiences for its valued guests. These new initiatives will further solidify Go Hotels Timog as the go-to spot for both tourists and adventure seekers.

To continue the celebration, Go Hotels Timog is offering a series of seasonal promotions and exclusive deals. Guests can look forward to exciting offers in the coming months by visiting the hotel’s official website.

For bookings, inquiries and promotional offers, visit www.gohotels.ph or email reservationgroup@roxacoasiahospitality.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Roxaco Asia Hospitality Corp. is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.