Level Up Leadership Program launches in Manila as part of SMX Academix in Q1 2025

SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. SVP for operations Walid Wafik, TLE Singapore founder and director Kathleen Yao, Inspire Leadership Consultancy president Jeff Manhilot, and co-founder and director Francis Kong

MANILA, Philippines — SMX Convention Center, through its SMX Academix platform, is proud to announce its collaboration with Inspire Leadership Consultancy and TLE Singapore for the LEVEL UP Executive Leadership Program.

The 12-week executive certificate program is designed to equip senior business leaders with advanced leadership strategies and practical tools for navigating the complexities of today’s fast-evolving business environment, particularly amid the surge of AI-driven innovations.

Set to commence in Q1 2025, the program will combine theoretical knowledge with hands-on leadership experiences, offering executives from Southeast Asia and beyond an invaluable opportunity to enhance their leadership acumen.

The program will feature 10 in-person sessions at SMX Convention Center Aura, Manila, followed by four immersive days in Singapore, where participants will engage with Singaporean companies and industry leaders.

The Level Up Executive Leadership Program is a collaboration between TLE Singapore, Inspire Leadership Consultancy and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), combining regional best practices and cross-cultural insights.

The partnership equips participants with the skills to navigate leadership challenges in Southeast Asia’s dynamic, fast-paced business environment.

Designed for senior executives and business owners in volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) environments, the program covers essential topics like Leading the Company of the Future, Generative AI and Leadership Practice, and Market Dynamics in ASEAN, China and India—offering actionable strategies for today’s evolving market.

Participants will benefit from personalized support, including one-on-one virtual mentorship with key facilitators such as Francis Kong, co-founder of Inspire and a renowned leadership expert in the Philippines.

Walid Wafik, Success Academy dean Cheah Horn Mun, Student Success Centre dean of students Yeo Lay, Dr. Marivic Lualhati, Singapore Ambassabor Constance See, Laus Group of Companies chairman and CEO Lisset Laus-Velasco, Francis Kong, Singapore University for Social Sciences provost Robbie Goh, Kathleen Yao and Jeff Manhilot

The program will also feature daily evening debriefs and networking opportunities with regional peers, fostering international collaboration.

The Level Up Executive Leadership Program is limited to 25 participants to ensure an intimate and impactful learning environment. Early registration is highly recommended due to the program’s exclusivity.

For more information or to register, visit the official websites of INSPIRE Leadership Consultancy, TLE Singapore or SMX Convention Center.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.