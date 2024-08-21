Hop Inn celebrates 10th hotel milestone with AirAsia Philippines partnership

DEAL SIGNED. Hop Inn Hotel senior vice president of international operations Kirill Mokronosov and AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla sign partnership agreement to launch ‘Hop Inn 10 Hotels: Stay and Fly Promo’ to celebrate the opening of Hop Inn’s 10th hotel in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Hop Inn Hotel celebrates the opening of its 10th hotel in the Philippines in partnership with AirAsia Philippines, Skytrax World’s Best Low-cost Airline.

Synergizing both brands’ leadership in budget travel, Hop Inn is set to launch its “Hop Inn 10 Hotels: Stay and Fly Promo” to reward its loyal customers with a chance to fly for free to Japan and their dream destinations in the Philippines via AirAsia.

Established in 2014, Hop Inn is a growing network of more than 70 budget hotels across Thailand, Philippines and Japan. The brand is renowned for its value for money and consistent quality accommodations, centrally located in key business districts across three countries.

Its recent expansion to Japan is part of the company’s strategic investment plan of P16 billion to expand in APAC, with a mission to operate over 150 hotels and 14,000 keys across the region by 2030.

Since launching in the Philippines in 2016, the brand has been welcoming guests to seven Hop Inn hotels in Metro Manila and three in key cities of Cebu, Iloilo and newly opened Davao.

Kirill Mokronosov, Hop Inn senior vice president of international operations, said, “Our 10th Hop Inn Hotel in the Philippines is a testament to our commitment in offering comfortable, convenient and accessible travel experiences to everyone.

This is a value we strongly share with AirAsia, APAC pioneer in low-cost travel, a brand which for 15 consecutive years, has been recognized as the world’s best in airline service excellence, providing affordable and safe flights for all.”

“We have had the honor of collaborating with AirAsia Philippines in many occasions, most recently for the successful launch of our four Hop Inn Japan hotels. As Hop Inn’s network continues to grow across APAC, we aim to strengthen our partnership and joint mission of providing quality travel experiences at competitive prices in the region,” he added.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hop Inn Hotel as they reach this milestone with their 10th hotel in the country. Our partnership reinforces our shared vision of enhancing the travel industry in the country, making it easier and more accessible for Filipinos to explore Asean and beyond,” said AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla.

“Hop Inn 10 Hotels: Stay and Fly Promo” runs from Sept. 1, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2025.

For details on how to join, visit www.hopinnhotel.com and follow Hop Inn Hotel Philippines on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Hop Inn Hotel is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.