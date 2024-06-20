FetePH30: Catch Dilaw, Autotelic, Any Name’s Okay for free at Greenbelt 3 on June 21

The Greenbelt Main Stage features a diverse and vibrant lineup of Filipino artists including SHANNi, Jason Dhakal x Lustbass, Sinosikat x Jose Miguel, Dwta, Jewelmer Jazz Band, Any Name's Okay, Morobeats, Autotelic and Dilaw. Performances start at 4 p,m.

MANILA, Philippines — Fête de la Musique Philippines (Fête PH) kicks off its 30th-anniversary celebration with a free, all-day music festival on June 21 at the iconic Greenbelt 3 Park in Makati City.

The Greenbelt Main Stage features a diverse and vibrant lineup of Filipino artists including SHANNi, Jason Dhakal x Lustbass, Sinosikat x Jose Miguel, Dwta, Jewelmer Jazz Band, Any Name's Okay, Morobeats, Autotelic and Dilaw. Performances start at 4 p.m.

Joining the lineup are French electronic music duo Pfel & Greem from C2C, the biggest French act to ever grace the Fête PH stage. Catch them live on June 21 at the Greenbelt Main Stage and June 20 at Mistral in Raffles Makati.

Continuing its tradition of bringing the World Music Day celebrations to more Filipinos and promoting Filipino artistry and culture, Fête PH has partnered with various destinations across the Philippines. Destination Stages will be held simultaneously in Siargao, Cebu, El Nido, South Cotabato (June 21) and in El Nido, Zambales, and Zamboanga (June 22), with more stages planned throughout June.

Fête PH goes beyond just concerts. The event collaborates with SONIK Philippines for the second edition of SONIK SESSIONS FETE, a conference designed to connect the business and artistic sides of the Philippine music industry.

For the latest updates and announcements follow Fête de la Musique PH on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Editor's Note: Philstar.com is an official media partner of Fête de la Musique Philippines.