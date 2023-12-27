Sharon Cuneta pens romantic letter for Kiko Pangilinan after 'pugot ulo' picture

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta penned a romantic letter for her husband Kiko Pangilinan after the trending "pugot ulo" picture.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted a quote from Brigitte Nicole about relationships and loyalty.

"I don't want a perfect relationship. I want someone I can trust and who won't be cheating on me physically or emotionally. Everyone needs someone who loves them completely and who won't play games with their heart," the quote said.

"Last but not least, I'm a strong believer that when it comes to relationships, remaining faithful is not an option but a priority. Loyalty means the world," it added.

In the caption, Sharon praised Kiko even if their relationship is not perfect.

"Kiko @kiko.pangilinan and I are not perfect. We may be going in different directions, disagreeing about the future... but all these qualities, he has. I married a good and honest man. Thank you, neybor. Love you always, and thank you too for being a great Dad to our kids," she said.

"I love you too. Love thy neighbor... @reallysharoncuneta," Kiko replied.

Sharon and Kiko have three children: Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

