BlueWater Day Spa brings back its celebrity brand ambassadors for 2024

MANILA, Philippines — BlueWater Day Spa proudly announces the return of four renowned personalities to its family of celebrity brand ambassadors: Christian Bautista, Harry Morris, Fabio Ide and Karylle.

The official ceremony took place last November 29, reaffirming the strong partnership between these esteemed individuals and BlueWater Day Spa.

Christian Bautista’s musical journey and spa affection

The acclaimed singer and actor shared insights into his dynamic career, which includes a recent collaboration between GMA and ABS-CBN. His joy in being part of the first joint project of the two major networks is evident. Christian expressed his excitement about the Christmas season with his family in Cavite.

Renewing his partnership with BlueWater Day Spa, Christian highlighted the positive relationship he shares with the brand. His favorite Traditional Filipino massage treatment holds a special place in his wellness routine.

BlueWater Day Spa Operations Manager Nancy Go expressed her delight at continuing the partnership. “Christian’s dedication to his craft and well-being resonates with BlueWater Day Spa’s commitment to providing holistic wellness experiences," she said.

Harry Morris: Beyond rugby to environmental conservation

Known for his stellar rugby career, Harry Morris shed light on his diverse interests, including marine biology, coffee production and beekeeping. Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris successfully transitioned into roles as an executive team member and cafe owner in Cebu.

Morris, who values wellness in his active lifestyle, reiterated the importance of massage in his routine. His preference for the Athlete’s Massage at BlueWater Day Spa reflects the brand’s commitment to providing a balanced and rejuvenating experience.

BlueWater Day Spa president Mary Simisim remarked, “Harry’s commitment to environmental conservation aligns with our ethos of promoting wellness not only for individuals but also for the planet.”

Fabio Ide: Modeling, entrepreneurship and parenthood

A versatile personality in modeling, acting and entrepreneurship, Fabio Ide expressed his enthusiasm for the wellness provided by BlueWater Day Spa. As a father of twins, Ide commended the brand for its positive impact on his busy life.

He emphasized the importance of total rest and relaxation, crediting BlueWater Day Spa’s Traditional Balinese Massage for contributing to his well-being.

Go added, “Fabio’s multi-faceted lifestyle resonates with BlueWater Day Spas commitment to providing wellness solutions for individuals with diverse needs.”

Karylle: Sarsuelas and spa traditions

Karylle shared her recent experience at Disneyland and her love for musical theater. Balancing singing, acting and hosting, Karylle draws inspiration from contestants on “Tawag ng Tanghalan” and reflects on her unique journey in the entertainment industry.

Renewing her partnership with BlueWater Day Spa, Karylle expressed her loyalty to the brand, emphasizing her favorite spa treatments, including the cellulite melter massage and traditional Balinese massage.

“Karylle’s commitment to her craft and diverse projects align with BlueWater Day Spa’s mission of providing tailored wellness solutions," Simisim commented.

BlueWater Day Spa continues to lead the wellness industry by collaborating with influential personalities who embody the brand’s commitment to holistic well-being. The renewed partnerships with Bautista, Morris, Ide and Karylle reinforce BlueWater Day Spa’s position as the preferred destination for individuals seeking premium wellness experiences.

With three branches around the metro, BlueWater Day Spa also offers its discerning clientele relaxing respites in the city where they can de-stress and pamper themselves.

BlueWater Day Spa has branches in Banawe, Quezon City; Eton Square Ortigas in Greenhills, San Juan; and Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by BlueWater Day Spa. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.