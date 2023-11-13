LG elevates the experience at BGC Art Center’s Van Gogh Alive

Visitors will be enveloped in a mesmerizing symphony of light, color, sound and fragrance that has earned Van Gogh Alive its reputation as a must-see multi-sensory sensation.

MANILA, Philippines — For a limited time, visitors in the Philippines have the extraordinary opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Vincent van Gogh, one of history’s most celebrated artists, in the highly anticipated Van Gogh Alive exhibit.

With LG's participation as Exhibition Partner, this unique multi-sensory experience is set to captivate audiences for a strictly limited season at the BGC Arts Center, Taguig City.

Van Gogh Alive is an art spectacle that has wowed over nine million people across a hundred cities worldwide.

Its grand unveiling at the BGC Arts Center promises to be a transformative journey for art enthusiasts, families and individuals seeking an unforgettable experience.

Visitors will be enveloped in a mesmerizing symphony of light, color, sound and fragrance that has earned Van Gogh Alive its reputation as a must-see multi-sensory sensation. Throughout the exhibit, Van Gogh’s masterpieces spring to life in a way that is both enchanting and educational.

Guests will feel as though they are stepping directly into his iconic paintings, gaining a deeper understanding of the artist’s unique perspective and creative genius. They can delve into his world through an array of photographs and videos thoughtfully curated alongside his works, gaining fresh insights into the artist’s life and the evolution of his craft.

The Van Gogh Alive exhibit seamlessly integrates LG’s cutting-edge technology to enhance the visitor experience.

Within the Art Studio, the stunning LG OLED 83” (OLED83C3PSA) display delivers unrivaled clarity and color accuracy, capturing the essence of Van Gogh’s remarkable drawings with a special emphasis on the sketches, while the LG QNED 75” (75QNED80SRA) complements the immersive atmosphere with its impressive picture quality and immersive sound.

In the lobby and merchandise store, LG’s 50” UHD (50UR8050PSB) displays provide an engaging platform for guests to explore event information and browse through a curated selection of Van Gogh-themed merchandise, ensuring that every aspect of the exhibition is enriched by LG's innovative displays.

Maria Isabel Garcia, managing director of BAFI, discusses the cultural importance of the new exhibit: “Van Gogh Alive has been to 100 cities and is the exhibition that has been seen by the most number of people in the world. Having it here in the Philippines, the motivation of BAFI for having it here at the BGC Arts Center is not just to ride the fantastic trend but also so that Filipinos partake of this traveling immersive treasure without having to go elsewhere.”

LG Philippines managing director Sungjae Kim shares his excitement regarding the partnership: “The collaboration between LG and Van Gogh Alive at the BGC Arts Center is a testament to LG’s unwavering commitment to enriching lives through innovative technology. By supporting this extraordinary exhibit, LG aims to bring art enthusiasts and the broader public closer to the world of Vincent van Gogh in a way that transcends traditional museum experiences.”

LG and BAFI share a longstanding and fruitful partnership, marked by a shared commitment to enriching the community through the convergence of art, science and technology. To date, LG has contributed over P1 million worth of state-of-the-art LG OLED, QNED and UHD TVs to the foundation.

This generous contribution not only demonstrates LG’s unwavering support for BAFI’s mission but also underscores their dedication to enhancing the artistic and cultural experiences of the community, solidifying their enduring and impactful collaboration.

LG OLED products are available via lg.com/ph and through its flagship stores in Lazada and Shopee.