A larger-than-life holiday experience: Top 5 things to enjoy at GH Night Market 2023

Ortigas Malls kicks off the holiday season with GH Night Market 2023. (From left) Dio Ortigas, Ortigas Malls AVP and Head of Office Business Unit Trina Chan, Alex Ortigas, San Juan City Vice Mayor Angelo Agcaoili, Amanda Zamora, Keri Zamora, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, Roco Zamora, Ortigas Malls VP architect Renee Bacani, CFO Davee Zuniga and Greenhills mall operations AVP and head of trade fairs James Candelaria.

MANILA, Philippines — Festive delights await shoppers at the GH Night Market, the annual event that gives families and friends the chance to bond over food and shopping while enjoying wonderful live music and holiday decor.

The GH Night Market at GStrip Parking officially opened last November 8, showcasing a vibrant and lively marketplace of delectable food and unique products from all over the country.

The official opening was attended by San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, Ortigas Malls VP architect Renee Bacani, Ortigas Family, San Juan city officials and other Ortigas Malls executives.

They led the ceremonial lighting of the Night Market to welcome expectant foodies and holiday shoppers. A choir performance by Lighter Side Movement Choir and a dance showcase by LED Buganda Dancers filled the GH Night Market with joyful holiday spirit. GH also wowed guests and shoppers with a brilliant fireworks display.

In the spirit of the holidays, Ortigas Malls executives and Mayor Zamora distributed gift packs to children beneficiaries from White Cross Orphanage - San Juan. Every year, GH partners with a charity to spread the love and joy of the season.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect at this year’s GH Night Market:

Delish selection of food

A yearly highlight of GH Night Market are the food stalls that serve various cuisines, such as grilled pork barbecue, Hungarian sausage wrapped in bacon, different types of pasta, and desserts like magic ice cream. With our love for food—and sharing what we love—the Night Market offers a Christmas food shopping experience like no other.

Refreshing drinks

Shoppers can find great drink pairings to their meals at GH Night Market. They can enjoy a wide selection of freshly squeezed juices, milk tea and more.

Bargain hunting

GH Night Market makes it easier for shoppers to tick off items on their holiday shopping lists. They can find gifts, from stylish clothing to colorful accessories.

Fun kiddie rides and games

Families are free to bring their kids along to try GH Night Market’s many dishes and activities. This includes fun kiddie rides like a carousel and Ferris wheel, and games like dart balloon and bottle hoop to win stuffed toys. It’s like experiencing a playground in the heart of the metro.

Live entertainment

For those looking for a spot to chill after a long work week, the GH Night Market will have live performances. Local bands will grace the stage with energetic music, while comedy nights are set to make shoppers laugh out loud. The GH Night Market will also host firework displays to light up the night sky.

Visit the GH Night Market until December 31.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Ortigas Malls. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.