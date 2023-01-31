YouTube star Mr. Beast helps 1,000 cataract patients see the world again

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as Mr. Beast, sponsored cataract surgery for 1,000 people who could not afford the procedure.

On his YouTube channel, Mr. Beast posted the video of the procedure, which now has 56 million views as of this writing.

“We’re curing a thousand people’s blindness,” he said.

The popular YouTube content creator also gave cash and gifts to the participants.

WATCH: Mr. Beast sponsors cataract surgery for 1,000 people

Ophthalmologist and surgeon Jeff Levenson worked with Mr. Beast in the first round of surgeries.

“Half of all blindness in the world is people who need a 10-minute surgery,” he said.

In a report by CNN, the ophthalmologist said he became inspired to help people after he underwent his own cataract correction surgery.

“In the days and weeks after my own cataract surgery, I was stunned by how bright and beautiful and vivid the world was,” he said.

“But I was shocked by the idea that there are hundreds of millions, probably 200 million people around the world, who are blind or nearly blind from cataracts and who don’t have access to the surgery,” Mr. Beast said. — Video from Mr. Beast YouTube channel

