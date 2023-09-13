Here’s how you can get free tickets to ‘Watsons Playlist' concert ft. Ben&Ben, SB19 and more

Dubbed as the OPM Dream Team, the Watsons Playlist concert on September 24 will bring together the likes of Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo and SB19.

MANILA, Philippines — After years of online concerts, desk sessions and YouTube jam nights, the on-ground concerts are finally rolling in—and the local scene is making up for all the lost time with Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert on September 24.

Dubbed as the OPM Dream Team, the Watsons Playlist concert will bring together the likes of Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo and SB19. So, get ready for a day of feels, dancing and singing along at the top of your lungs as these hit-makers perform Kathang Isip, Binibini and Gento.

Aside from these hit singles, Ben&Ben and SB19 are set to take the stage together for the first time ever to perform their collaboration MAPA! live for the first time!

Attendees can also gear up to see one of the most anticipated PPOP girl groups in action. Get ready to be blown away with a special performance by BINI!

Great music isn’t the only activity in the books, The Feel Great Concert is going to be even more fun with the exciting booths from our partners!

Music is a way for people of all generations to express themselves, connect with others and make sense of the world around them. That is why Watsons is giving them a unique opportunity to connect with their favorite artists and celebrate the power of music.

Tickets are exclusively available on the Watsons App. All you have to do is purchase products with a total basket size that’s equivalent to the ticket you want to purchase.

Up for grabs: General Admission at P2,000, Upper Box at P4,500, Lower Box Premium at P7,200 and Patron at P8,500.

Get a chance to meet and greet your favorite artists up close and personal when you purchase our VIP Seated with Soundcheck at P10,000, and VIP Standing with Soundcheck at P10,000. Patron Ticket Holders can also win signed posters from their favorite artists!

To redeem your tickets to Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert, follow the steps below:

Download the Watsons App and join the Watsons Club.

Make a purchase of at least P5,500 (or the minimum amount required for the promo code of your preferred seat section).

Check your email for your Unique Redemption Code within seven days of your purchase.

Go to ticketnet.com.ph and enter your Unique Redemption Code to purchase your ticket.

Pay the convenience fee and wait for your e-ticket to be emailed to you.

Bring your e-ticket to the Araneta Coliseum on September 24 to enter the concert.

You can find the FAQs page here: https://www.watsons.com.ph/watsons-playlist-sb19-benandben-zacktabudlo-faqs

What are you waiting for? Download the Watsons App now, enjoy easy and flexible purchase options to get the products you want and need, and enjoy the Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert. This is a great opportunity that you wouldn’t want to miss!

