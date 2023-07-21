^

On the Radar

GCash Stories launches latest short film empowering LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs

Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — GCash Stories returns with a powerful new release featuring Turing Quinto, as the face of GCash’s “Werk With Pride” advocacy for Pride Month.

Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, the film celebrates pride by putting a spotlight on GCash's commitment to inclusivity and financial empowerment while telling the story of strength and persistence of Filipino drag performer, Turing.

Turing gained fame as a contestant on the debut season of Drag Race Philippines. The short film delves into Turing's aspirations and determination to succeed in life while showing the challenges faced by breadwinners striving to make ends meet.

Just like anyone else chasing a brighter future, Turing works with pride, thanks to GCash. She reassures her mother, “Ako nang bahala sa pag tambling, Ma," despite the struggles their family faces.

Overcoming tears, she performs in her living room, cheered on by her family and supported by GCash, enabling her to receive tips from fans all around the country.

“Sobrang proud ako sa film na ‘to, kasi it really showed how GCash was there during some of my most challenging times,” shares Turing. “Especially nung lockdown kasi virtual shows lang ang nagagawa naming drag performers kasi sarado lahat ng bars and clubs, ang laking tulong ng GCash para makatanggap kami ng tips in real time, and I got to continue doing what I love the most.”

The premiere of Turing's GStories film took place at the GTalks: Werk With Pride event on June 22. GCash created GTalks as a space for meaningful discussions on topics that impact the everyday lives of Filipinos, such as providing access to financial services, diversity and inclusion and climate action.

Sharing their own success stories with GCash, the Werk With Pride event also featured a panel discussion with LGBTQIA+ business owners and entrepreneurs including Gabby Cantero of Herringbone Creatives, Hilder Demeterio of Butterboy and Nariese Giangan of Food for the Gays, as well as Atty. Quino Reyes 3rd of Philippine LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

GCash: Enabling dreams and aspirations for all

Regardless of who you are or what you aspire to, GCash supports your dreams by providing accessible financial services—even beyond Pride Month. GCash remains an essential tool for Filipinos as they work to achieve financial independence.

GCash offers GLoan, instant cash loans for kickstarting your goals, and GInsure, a range of insurance products safeguarding the future of LGBTQIA+ individuals and their loved ones. Business owners can also enjoy seamless payment experiences with Scan-To-Pay, enabling easy QR code payments online and offline.

“We understand the needs of our customers and will continuously innovate to provide accessible financial services for Filipinos, regardless of gender, background, or preference,” says Neil Trinidad, chief marketing officer of GCash. “Like Turing, there are many stories of hope that inspire us to continue to help uplift the lives of Filipinos.”

With GCash, you, too, can #WerkWithPride, just like Turing does with every performance, knowing she’s supported by a platform that leads Filipinos to a better tomorrow.

Watch the full "Turing" short film on YouTube. Share your own story of hope and progress using the hashtags #GCashStories and #MyGCashStory, and tag @gcashofficial.

vuukle comment

DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES

LGBTQIA+

PRIDE MONTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Italian TikTokers fake being ill to hitch lift in ambulance
4 days ago

Italian TikTokers fake being ill to hitch lift in ambulance

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
Two Italians who faked being ill to hitch a ride to the nearby town in an ambulance before posting footage of the episode...
On the Radar
fbtw
Get ready for Malaya Music Fest 2023 at Okada Manila
Sponsored
6 days ago

Get ready for Malaya Music Fest 2023 at Okada Manila

6 days ago
Okada Manila is again stirring excitement with Malaya Music Fest 2023 happening on August 19 and 20.
On the Radar
fbtw
'Taas noo dahil Pilipino tayo': Herlene Budol uses interpreter, Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Q&A goes viral
7 days ago

'Taas noo dahil Pilipino tayo': Herlene Budol uses interpreter, Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Q&A goes viral

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 Herlene Budol believed that education is the number one problem of youth today.
On the Radar
fbtw
Filipino math wizards dominate 64th International Mathematical Olympiad
7 days ago

Filipino math wizards dominate 64th International Mathematical Olympiad

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Three silver medals and three bronze medals for a total of six medal hauls were brought home by the high school math wiz...
On the Radar
fbtw
Kim Kardashian 'freaking out' at 'ghost' caught in her selfie
9 days ago

Kim Kardashian 'freaking out' at 'ghost' caught in her selfie

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Television personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is often unfazed by issues around her, but a recent picture has her...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with