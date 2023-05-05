^

Binibining Pilipinas 2023 unveils candidates' portraits in glam shot exhibit

The seven-foot portraits were beautifully captured by lensmen Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes as styled by Patrick Henry Mergano and Macky Combe.
MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), organizers of the annual Binibining Pilipinas pageant, formally unveiled the portraits of the 2023 official candidates in a glam shot photo exhibit in the activity center of Gateway Mall.

The seven-foot portraits were beautifully captured by lensmen Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes as styled by Patrick Henry Mergano and Macky Combe. The ladies also wore creations of fashion designers Odelon Simpao and Allan Laserna.

BPCI chairperson Stella Marquez de Araneta surprised attendees with one of her rare appearances. The ladies were so elated of her presence that they all flocked around Madame Stella and thanked her for her love and support.

Among the 40 delegates, we picked out a few of the portrait shots that stood out from the rest. These were:

  • Gianna Llanes (Palayan City, Nueva Ecija)
  • Lea Macapagal (Dinalupihan, Bataan)
  • Sofia Lopez Galve (Rizal)
  • Anna Valencia Lakrini (Bataan)
  • Jessielen Salvador (Aklan)
  • Mirjan Hipolito (Pampanga)
  • Angelica Lopez (Palawan), and
  • Joy Dacoron (Cebu)

After the Gateway Cineplex lobby, the glam shot photo exhibit will go around the malls of Araneta City, like Ali Mall and Farmers Market, until coronation night.

The 2023 Binibining Pilipinas grand finale will unfold on May 28 in Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates showcase folk dances, acrobatics at talent competition

