Grimes' daughter with Elon Musk is no longer Exa Dark SiderÃ¦l, it's 'Y' or '?'

Grimes' daughter with Elon Musk is no longer Exa Dark Sideræl, it's 'Y' or '?'

In this file photo taken on May 7, 2018 Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Elon Musk's girlfriend has given birth to the couple's first child together, the outspoken Tesla chief announced on May 4, 2020. Musk, 48, has been dating the musician Grimes since 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Grimes has changed the name of her daughter with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk from Exa Dark Sideræl or Exa to the letter "Y" or simply "?".

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, confirmed on Twitter her daughter's name change though acknowledging that the United States government may not recognize "?" which is why the girl's name is also "Y" or "Why."

For Grimes, the symbol represents "curiosity, the eternal question... and such."

The child now known as "Y" was born in December 2021 via surrogate and Grimes kept her away from the public for three months.

She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such. — ???????????????????????? (@Grimezsz) March 23, 2023

Grimes and Musk are no longer together but also share a son with a unique name himself — X AE A-XII — which originally was X AE A-12 if not for California law guidelines.

Musk confirmed it was Grimes who chose their son's name, with "X" meaning the unknown variable, "AE" being the elven spelling of Ai (love or artificial intelligence), "A" for her favorite song "Archangel," and "A-XII" from the precursor to Grimes and Musk's favorite aircraft the SR-17 which was all about speed.

The current Twitter owner has seven other children from two other women — twins and triplets with his ex-wife Justine, and another set of twins with Shivon Zilis.

