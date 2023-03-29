^

On the Radar

Grimes' daughter with Elon Musk is no longer Exa Dark Sideræl, it's 'Y' or '?'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 9:26am
Grimes' daughter with Elon Musk is no longer Exa Dark SiderÃ¦l, it's 'Y' or '?'
In this file photo taken on May 7, 2018 Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Elon Musk's girlfriend has given birth to the couple's first child together, the outspoken Tesla chief announced on May 4, 2020. Musk, 48, has been dating the musician Grimes since 2018.
AFP/Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Grimes has changed the name of her daughter with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk from Exa Dark Sideræl or Exa to the letter "Y" or simply "?".

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, confirmed on Twitter her daughter's name change though acknowledging that the United States government may not recognize "?" which is why the girl's name is also "Y" or "Why."

For Grimes, the symbol represents "curiosity, the eternal question... and such."

The child now known as "Y" was born in December 2021 via surrogate and Grimes kept her away from the public for three months.

Grimes and Musk are no longer together but also share a son with a unique name himself — X AE A-XII — which originally was X AE A-12 if not for California law guidelines.

Musk confirmed it was Grimes who chose their son's name, with "X" meaning the unknown variable, "AE" being the elven spelling of Ai (love or artificial intelligence), "A" for her favorite song "Archangel," and "A-XII" from the precursor to Grimes and Musk's favorite aircraft the SR-17 which was all about speed.

The current Twitter owner has seven other children from two other women — twins and triplets with his ex-wife Justine, and another set of twins with Shivon Zilis.

RELATED: Grimes reveals second child with Elon Musk nicknamed 'Y'

ELON MUSK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Grimes' daughter with Elon Musk is no longer Exa Dark Sider&aelig;l, it's 'Y' or '?'
40 minutes ago

Grimes' daughter with Elon Musk is no longer Exa Dark Sideræl, it's 'Y' or '?'

By Kristofer Purnell | 40 minutes ago
Singer Grimes has changed the name of her daughter with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk from Exa Dark Sideræl...
On the Radar
fbtw
Sugar traps force cockroaches to adapt new sex 'gifts'
1 hour ago

Sugar traps force cockroaches to adapt new sex 'gifts'

1 hour ago
Humans using sugar in cockroach traps has inadvertently led to female roaches being turned off by the sugary "gifts" males...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Ewan ko na lang talaga': Vlogger wears toga to airport after Filipina missed flight due to immigration interview
18 hours ago

'Ewan ko na lang talaga': Vlogger wears toga to airport after Filipina missed flight due to immigration interview

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Content creator and "She's Into You" cast member Jim Morales went viral after donning a toga to the airport on his way to...
On the Radar
fbtw
Vatican to send Pope's message of hope into orbit
1 day ago

Vatican to send Pope's message of hope into orbit

1 day ago
A message of faith and hope first delivered by Pope Francis in the middle of the 2020 coronavirus lockdown will be sent into...
On the Radar
fbtw
Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon
3 days ago

Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon

By Daniel Lawler | 3 days ago
A large asteroid will safely zoom between Earth and the Moon on Saturday, a once-in-a-decade event that will be used as a...
On the Radar
fbtw
Porsche, Nike, Nutella among most mispronounced global brands
3 days ago

Porsche, Nike, Nutella among most mispronounced global brands

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
A recent study has found that a majority of fashion, food and drink, and automotive brands like Louis Vuitton, Godiva and...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with