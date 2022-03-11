^

Grimes reveals second child with Elon Musk nicknamed 'Y'

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 11, 2022 | 1:19pm
Grimes reveals second child with Elon Musk nicknamed 'Y'
In this file photo taken on May 7, 2018 Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Elon Musk's girlfriend has given birth to the couple's first child together, the outspoken Tesla chief announced on May 4, 2020. Musk, 48, has been dating the musician Grimes since 2018.
MANILA, Philippines — Musician Grimes was forced to reveal that she had a second child with tech billionaire Elon Musk, after their new baby began wailing from upstairs during the singer's interview for Vanity Fair Magazine's cover story in her home.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking,” Grimes told the magazine about trying to conceal the baby.

It would appear the “Genesis” singer and Tesla mogul secretly welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. Grimes shared that although she broke up with Musk after being together for three years, they had been enjoying a "happy" and "fluid" relationship. After the Vanity Fair cover story came out though, the singer shared on Twitter that they broke up again, but are happy and close despite living in different houses.

The couple's newest addition to the family is named Exa Dark Sideræl. But they simply call her Y, which is fitting considering her older brother is referred to as X.

“She’s a little colicky, too,” Grimes said after the reporter asked what was going on, as the musician noted her first child, X Æ A-XII, was with his father.

The artist also spilled some amazing fashion details about her first red carpet look with Elon at the Met Gala in 2018.

She had on an amazing black crown on her head, that did not get enough press at the time. “I feel like the the coolest thing about this that no one actually knows is the crown I have on,” she said.

“We got the Vantablack people — you’re not allowed to use Vantablack, it’s like the blackest black that you can get — and we convinced the Vantablack people to send us a sample of it and then we melted it down and made this crown out of Vantablack.”

She went on to explain, “Because it’s the blackest black, you can’t actually see the crown,” calling the barely-there headpiece “a beautiful concept.”

Musk, on the other hand, had the opposite problem. His jacket was so white, the text on the back — “novus ordo seclorum,” which roughly translates to “new world order” — virtually disappeared.

Grimes’ look, which she and Musk designed together, also included a glass corset, which the star admitted in hindsight “definitely was not a good idea.”

