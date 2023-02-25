^

In Southern Leyte, 3 siblings born same day in different years

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 3:41pm
In Southern Leyte, 3 siblings born same day in different years
The three Bermiso siblings, all born on June 2 in different years.
Philstar.com/John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — This is for the books.

There are three siblings in Bontoc town in Southern Leyte born on the same day, June 2, the first in 2015, the second in 2019 and the youngest in 2021.

Their mother, Marites Florida Bermiso, even supplied Philstar.com with copies of their respective birth certificates to prove that all of them were born on June 2 --- one after another, in different years.

The three boys, Marc Jade, 7, Martine Jr., 3, and the now 19-month-old Marc Aurillius and parents Martine Bermiso, Sr. and Marites, reside in Barangay Cawayanan in Bontoc.

Bontoc is a fourth class municipality in Southern Leyte that has 29,799 residents, according to a 2020 government census.

Marites said she decided to inform Philstar.com about her having three sons born the same day in different years after she had read a Feb. 21, 2023 report by the Pilipino Star Ngayon about a couple in Pakil, Laguna --- Herbert and Pamn Faye Hazel Cabañero --- with three children born on January 27 in different years too.

The Cabañero siblings, McClean Herz, Lady Lemon Faith, and McHerly Gold, were born on January 27 in 2017, 2020 and 2023, respectively.

 “We also have that unusual phenomenon in our family. A gift from God. My children are healthy and smart,” Marites.

She said she is a plain housewife personally attending to her three sons.

“My husband is an electrician who works on contractual basis, hired for each work needed by occasional employers,” Marites said.

2 hours ago

By John Unson | 2 hours ago
This is for the books.
