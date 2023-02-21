Two newly-wed brides leave wedding early to watch Westlife concert

MANILA, Philippines — Two newly-wed brides left their respective weddings early to attend boy band Westlife's "The Wild Dreams Tour" in Araneta Coliseum yesterday.

The brides caught the attention of the boy band as they were still wearing their wedding gowns.

"We left our wedding with our bridesmaids to attend your concert," the brides’ banner read.

The two brides were called on stage together with other fans who have witty banners.

One fan said she has had a crush on Nicky Byrne since she was little, while the other said she chose Westlife over the Backstreet Boys, who performed at the same time in Mall of Asia Arena.

Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky serenaded the sold-out crowd on the first night of their 2023 concert in Manila.

Westlife opened the show with upbeat songs "Starlight," "Uptown Girl," and "When You're Looking Like That."

They then followed it with their hit songs "Fool Again," If I Let You Go," "My Love," and "Swear It Again."

The Irish boyband also paid tribute to ABBA with the band's medley which includes "Waterloo," "Dancing Queen," "I Have A Dream," and "Thank You For The Music," to name a few.

They also sang "I Lay My Love On You," "Seasons In The Sun," "World Of Our Own and "Flying Without Wings."

They ended with "Hello My Love" and "You Raise Me Up."

Westlife is set to perform again in Araneta Coliseum at 8 p.m. tonight.

